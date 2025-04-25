Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: Ajith Kumar's Action Blockbuster Set to Stream on Netflix

Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated action thriller Good Bad Ugly made a thunderous theatrical debut on April 10, 2025, and is now gearing up for its grand digital release. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has become a mass entertainer, drawing widespread acclaim for its powerful narrative, technical finesse, and of course, Ajith’s magnetic screen presence.
OTT Release Date and Platform
Good Bad Ugly is set to premiere on Netflix on May 8, 2025, following a successful 4-week theatrical run. Netflix reportedly acquired the film’s digital rights for a whopping ₹95 crore, making it one of the biggest deals in Ajith’s career.
The film will be available in multiple languages with subtitles, ensuring it reaches a global audience beyond the Tamil-speaking community.
Star Cast and Crew
The film boasts an ensemble cast led by:
-
Ajith Kumar as AK / Red Dragon
-
Trisha Krishnan as Ramya (AK’s wife)
-
Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others in pivotal roles
Behind the Scenes:
-
Director: Adhik Ravichandran
-
Music Composer: G.V. Prakash Kumar
-
Cinematographer: Abinandan Ramanujam
-
Editor: Vijay Velukutty
-
Production Houses: Mythri Movie Makers, T-Series Films
Plot Summary
Set against a gritty urban backdrop, Good Bad Ugly tells the story of AK, a feared gangster known as the “Red Dragon,” who surrenders in 2007 to start a new life with his wife Ramya and young son Vihaan.
After spending 18 years in prison, AK is released and attempts to rebuild his broken family. However, his hopes are shattered when Vihaan is falsely implicated in a drug and murder case. With his past catching up and his son’s life in danger, AK is forced to return to his violent roots in a high-stakes battle for justice and redemption.
What Makes It Stand different?
-
Ajith’s power-packed performance as the emotionally torn yet fearsome gangster is the heart of the film.
-
The stylish visuals, courtesy of Ramanujam, lend a retro-modern charm to the action-heavy narrative.
-
GV Prakash’s intense background score adds energy and emotion to every major scene.
-
The film blends family sentiment, slick action, and mass masala, striking a chord with both critics and audiences.
With its theatrical success and upcoming OTT debut, Good Bad Ugly cements Ajith Kumar’s legacy as a mass superstar. If you missed it on the big screen, get ready to experience the action and emotion from the comfort of your home.
Also Read:
Veera Dheera Sooran 2 OTT Release: Chiyaan Vikram’s brave Action Thriller Premieres on Prime Video