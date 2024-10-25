Google Doodle Celebrates the Timeless Legacy of Playback Legend 'KK'

Throughout his remarkable career, KK showcased incredible versatility, lending his voice to over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 tracks in regional languages, including Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. He also recorded around 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, establishing himself as one of India's most prolific playback singers. His contributions to music earned him numerous accolades, including six nominations for the prestigious Filmfare Awards and two Star Screen Awards.