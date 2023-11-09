Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Arriving In Early December, Rockstar Confirms

"Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games," Houser wrote.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about - without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.”

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. “