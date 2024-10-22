Guwahati: Chalachitram National Film Festival To Kick Off From Saturday

The 8th Chalachitram National Film Festival – 2024 is set to commence on Saturday in the far eastern region of India, aiming to promote nationalism through cinematic works and celebrate India's rich civilization, culture, and heritage.
Hosted at the Jyoti Chitraban premises in Kahilipara, this two-day festival will feature 50 documentary and short feature films across competitive and non-competitive categories. Originally scheduled for September 14 and 15, the festival was postponed to October 26 and 27 due to unforeseen circumstances.
Organized by Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Assam, the festival's theme, “Our Heritage, Our Pride,” encompasses a variety of subjects, including Land and People, Tourism, Arts, Handicrafts and Textiles, Manuscripts and Manuscript Paintings, Painting and Woodcarving, Music and Musicians, Cultural Festivals, Monuments and Heritage Sites, Social Reformers and Pioneers, Sports, Tea and Oil Industries, Culture and Values, Social Awareness, Family Systems, Women, and the Environment. The inaugural film of the festival, “The Last Generation,” directed by Prabal Khaund and produced by Gopal Jalan and Dhrubojyoti Kakati, will kick off the event.
Several notable films have been selected for the Northeast competition category, including “Birubala-the Crusader” by Dhiraj Kashyap, “Prayojan” by Krishna Das, “The Butcher” by Tashi Wangshu MJ, and many more. In the non-competitive section, films such as “Being Bald” by Krishna Das and “Destination” by Dipak Kumar Roy will be showcased.
The national competition category features films like “My National Flag” by Sweta Kumar Dash, “Shashwatam” by Monaksh N Kanirkar, and “The Village of Masks” by Ritabrita Mitra, among others. The non-competitive national category includes titles like “Gods of Clay - Matir Thakur” by Amit Bhattacharjee and “Proof of the Soul” by Gulshan Singh.
Open to film enthusiasts with a minimal delegate fee, screenings will take place from 10 am to 6 pm on both days. A jury panel comprising artists, critics, filmmakers, and writers will evaluate the entries, with winners receiving cash prizes, trophies, and certificates during the closing ceremony in the presence of notable film personalities and audiences.
Kishor Shivam, representing the organizing committee, expressed optimism that the festival will inspire emerging filmmakers to utilize their craft as a powerful medium for social change, rather than merely a commercial pursuit.