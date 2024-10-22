Guwahati: Chalachitram National Film Festival To Kick Off From Saturday

Organized by Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Assam, the festival's theme, “Our Heritage, Our Pride,” encompasses a variety of subjects, including Land and People, Tourism, Arts, Handicrafts and Textiles, Manuscripts and Manuscript Paintings, Painting and Woodcarving, Music and Musicians, Cultural Festivals, Monuments and Heritage Sites, Social Reformers and Pioneers, Sports, Tea and Oil Industries, Culture and Values, Social Awareness, Family Systems, Women, and the Environment. The inaugural film of the festival, “The Last Generation,” directed by Prabal Khaund and produced by Gopal Jalan and Dhrubojyoti Kakati, will kick off the event.