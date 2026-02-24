Guwahati: Special Screening of Kerala Story 2 in Anuradha Cineplex

The Youth India Foundation on Tuesday organised a special screening of the upcoming Hindi-language drama film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond at the Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati.

The Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha starrer film is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, which claims to be inspired by true incidents and follows a group of women from the Indian state of Kerala who are coerced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State.

The film was marketed as a true story and premised on the idea of ‘love jihad’, claiming that thousands of Hindu women from Kerala have been converted to Islam to be recruited by the Islamic State. However, the filmmakers added two disclaimers that the figures mentioned in the film were not authentic and that the film was a fictionalised depiction of events.

The Kerala Story released in theatres on May 5, 2023, grossing Rs 303.97 crore worldwide, becoming the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Its sequel is set to release this Friday (February 27). The Kerala Story 2 looks to expand the narrative of the earlier film, following the lives of many young women across different states.

The film also explores themes like personal relationships, alleged religious conversions and societal pressure. The music for the film has been composed by Mannan Shaah and Rahul Suhas.

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2 Release Date Announced: Cast, Plot and Trailer Details of the 2026 Sequel