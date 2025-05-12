Hai Junoon OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jacqueline Fernandez & Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Musical Drama

Get ready for a high-energy fusion of music, drama, and youthful ambition as Hai Junoon gears up for its digital premiere! Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh in dynamic, rival roles, this musical drama series is set to captivate viewers with its emotional storyline and striking visuals. Here's a full breakdown of what to expect and where you can stream it.

Hai Junoon Cast & Crew

The series features an impressive ensemble, including:

Jacqueline Fernandez as Pearl

Neil Nitin Mukesh as Gagan Ahuja

Boman Irani, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam

Priyank Sharma, Yukti Thareja, Kunwar Amar

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Hai Junoon is produced by Jio Creative Labs and is set in a fictional music college in Mumbai.

Plot Overview: What Is Hai Junoon About?

Set in the vibrant halls of Anderson's College, Hai Junoon tells a story of passion, rivalry, and youthful dreams. At its core, the show follows two fierce mentors—Pearl and Gagan—who guide their respective teams of students in an intense music and dance competition.

As students navigate personal growth, friendships, and rivalries, the series captures the pulse of youth culture while highlighting the importance of resilience, ambition, and self-belief.

Why You Should Watch Hai Junoon

Jacqueline Fernandez’s OTT Debut in a powerful lead role

Neil Nitin Mukesh returns to music-centric storytelling, playing a strict but passionate mentor

Engaging coming-of-age narrative packed with music, choreography, and drama

A relatable story about chasing dreams and finding one’s identity in a competitive world

High-quality production with eye-catching visuals and original soundtracks

Hai Junoon OTT Release Date & Platform

Streaming Starts: May 16, 2025

Platform: Jio Hotstar (Now JioCinema Premium)

The series will be available exclusively to subscribers on Jio Hotstar. Viewers can stream it on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, or web browsers with ease.

Can You Download Hai Junoon Episodes?

Yes! Jio Hotstar allows users to download episodes for offline viewing. Simply select the download icon next to the episode title to enjoy buffer-free streaming anytime, anywhere.

If you’re a fan of inspiring youth dramas, music-filled rivalries, and heartfelt performances, Hai Junoon is one release you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for May 16, 2025, and get ready to witness a battle of talent, passion, and pride—streaming only on Jio Hotstar.

