Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 Uncommon facts about Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist 

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has turned 58 today! Khan made his acting debut at the age of eight in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, directed by his uncle Nasir Hussain. However, it was his portrayal in the heartbreaking romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that truly endeared him to audiences and propelled him to stardom.
Khan is widely regarded as the industry's Mr. Perfectionist and devotes himself tirelessly to perfecting his performances. It is this unwavering commitment to his craft that has earned him a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim. With each new film, from Dangal and Ghajini to Taare Zameen Par, PK, and Lagaan, he has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and only improved his artistry.
Despite his vast accomplishments and towering influence, Aamir Khan has managed to sidestep being pigeonholed into any one genre or type of role. As a 90s kid, you might have watched him slip into the skin of a comedian, an angry young man, or the boy next door with consummate ease. Yet, despite his transparency as a person, there remain many facets of this remarkable actor that are still unknown to many.
Despite his father's reluctance, Aamir Khan pursued acting after two years of working with the Avantar theatre group. In his first short film, Paranoia, he played multiple roles such as an actor, first AD, and spotboy alongside his friend Aditya Bhattacharya.
Aamir Khan was a talented lawn tennis player during his school years and represented his school in numerous state level championships. He had aspirations of becoming a professional player and even counts Roger Federer as his favourite tennis player.
Although Aamir Khan's performance in the Bollywood classic Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is widely acclaimed, the journey to make the film a success was not without difficulties. Due to the film's low budget, Aamir and Raj Zutshi pasted posters of the film on buses and auto-rickshaws to promote it. Aamir even introduced himself as the hero of the film during the process.
Aamir Khan no longer attends award shows after losing the Best Actor award to Sunny Deol in Ghayal in 1990. Despite previously enjoying award functions, Aamir now questions the validity of the awards, with the exception of the Oscars.
Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, disclosed on Karan Johar's chat show that the actor has an aversion to taking baths and can go without one for a few days. She also revealed that he struggles with an eating disorder that causes him to either overeat or undereat.