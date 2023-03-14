Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 Uncommon facts about Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist 

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has turned 58 today! Khan made his acting debut at the age of eight in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, directed by his uncle Nasir Hussain. However, it was his portrayal in the heartbreaking romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that truly endeared him to audiences and propelled him to stardom.

Khan is widely regarded as the industry's Mr. Perfectionist and devotes himself tirelessly to perfecting his performances. It is this unwavering commitment to his craft that has earned him a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim. With each new film, from Dangal and Ghajini to Taare Zameen Par, PK, and Lagaan, he has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and only improved his artistry.

Despite his vast accomplishments and towering influence, Aamir Khan has managed to sidestep being pigeonholed into any one genre or type of role. As a 90s kid, you might have watched him slip into the skin of a comedian, an angry young man, or the boy next door with consummate ease. Yet, despite his transparency as a person, there remain many facets of this remarkable actor that are still unknown to many.

Surprising facts about Superstar Amir Khan

