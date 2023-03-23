Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut! Queen of Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood actress known for her versatile performances and bold personality. She made her debut in 2006 with the film Gangster and has since then starred in numerous successful films. Ranaut's breakthrough role was in the 2014 film Queen, which won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has also won four Filmfare Awards, including three for best actress, and has been nominated for several other awards.

Ranaut is known for taking on challenging and unconventional roles, such as in the films Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She has been praised for her strong performances and her ability to bring complex characters to life on screen. In addition to her acting career, Ranaut is also known for her outspoken views and activism. She has been an advocate for various social causes, including women's rights and environmental issues.