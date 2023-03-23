Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut! Queen of Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood actress known for her versatile performances and bold personality. She made her debut in 2006 with the film Gangster and has since then starred in numerous successful films. Ranaut's breakthrough role was in the 2014 film Queen, which won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has also won four Filmfare Awards, including three for best actress, and has been nominated for several other awards.
Ranaut is known for taking on challenging and unconventional roles, such as in the films Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She has been praised for her strong performances and her ability to bring complex characters to life on screen. In addition to her acting career, Ranaut is also known for her outspoken views and activism. She has been an advocate for various social causes, including women's rights and environmental issues.
Despite facing criticism and controversies, Ranaut has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Her dedication to her craft and willingness to take risks have earned her a loyal fan base, and she continues to inspire and entertain audiences with her performances. Today, on her birthday, let’s look at some of the best performances of Kangana Ranaut’s career.
Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Rani in the film Queen is one of her most celebrated performances. She gives a genuine and endearing performance, expertly capturing the character's development from a timid girl to a confident woman. The character was relatable and lovable to audiences all over the world thanks to her natural acting talent and impeccable comic timing.
Ranaut portrays the supermodel named Shonali in the movie Fashion, who battles drug addiction and inner demons. She gives the character a complex and nuanced approach while highlighting the less glamorous side of the industry. She won the Best Supporting Actress National Film Award for her work.
One of Kangana Ranaut's most well-known performances is her portrayal of Tanuja Trivedi (Tanu) in Tanu Weds Manu. She portrays the free-spirited bride-to-be who is at odds with her fiancé and his family with a fiery and spirited performance. Her chemistry with co-star R. Madhavan and her comic timing make the film a must-watch.
Ranaut portrays Simran, a troubled woman entangled in a web of deceit and love triangles, in her feature film debut Gangster. She received critical acclaim for her raw and true portrayal of the role, which helped to establish her as a promising newcomer in Bollywood.
In the epic period drama Manikarnika, Ranaut plays the lead role of Rani Lakshmi Bai, one of the most revered female warriors in Indian history. She gives a strong and commanding performance that demonstrates her versatility and commitment to her craft. Her portrayal of the iconic warrior queen earned her widespread praise and recognition.
In Panga, Ranaut plays Jaya Nigam, a former national-level kabaddi player who struggles to balance her family responsibilities with her passion for the sport. She delivers a heartwarming and relatable performance, bringing depth and authenticity to the character's journey.
In this gangster drama, Ranaut plays the character of Rehana, an actress caught in the crossfire between two powerful gangsters. She delivers a powerful and nuanced performance, bringing depth and complexity to the character's arc.
In this psychological thriller, Ranaut plays the character of Bobby, a woman with a troubled past who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation. She delivers a riveting and unpredictable performance, showcasing her range as an actress.
In this drama film, Ranaut plays the titular character, a divorced housekeeper who turns to gambling to escape her mundane life. She delivers a compelling and nuanced performance, capturing the character's vulnerability and determination.
In this sequel to Tanu Weds Manu, Ranaut reprises her role as Tanuja Trivedi (Tanu) and also plays a new character, Kusum, a Haryanvi athlete. She delivers two distinct and memorable performances, showcasing her versatility and comic timing.