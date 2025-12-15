Haq OTT Release Date and Platform: When to Watch Yami Gautam–Emraan Hashmi’s Courtroom Drama Online

The much-discussed courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, is all set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Inspired by one of India’s most significant legal battles, the film has sparked widespread conversation around women’s rights, personal laws, and justice. Here’s everything you need to know about Haq’s OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, and plot.
Haq OTT Release Date: When Will the Film Stream Online?
According to multiple reports, Haq is scheduled to premiere on OTT on January 2, 2026. While an official announcement from the makers is awaited, the date has reportedly been locked.
The film was released in theatres on November 7, 2025, where it drew attention for its bold subject matter and strong performances.
When and Where to Watch Haq
OTT Release Date: January 2, 2026
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Theatrical Release Date: November 7, 2025
Where to Watch Haq Online
Viewers will be able to stream Haq exclusively on Netflix. The legal drama will be available to watch on the platform starting January 2, 2026, allowing audiences to experience the hard-hitting story from the comfort of their homes.
About Haq: A Film Inspired by the Shah Bano Case
Haq is inspired by the landmark Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, a historic Supreme Court verdict that reshaped conversations around maintenance rights for Muslim women in India.
Set in 1980s India, the film explores themes of faith, identity, constitutional law, and women’s empowerment, while also addressing debates surrounding Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Uniform Civil Code (Article 44).
The film faced legal hurdles ahead of its theatrical release when a petition seeking a stay was filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, the court dismissed the plea, allowing the film to be released as scheduled.
Haq Plot: What Is the Story About?
The story follows Shazia Bano, a Muslim woman who is abandoned after her husband remarries and stops providing financial support for her and their children. Refusing to accept injustice, Shazia approaches the court to claim her rightful maintenance.
As the case unfolds, it ignites a nationwide debate on women’s rights, religious practices, and constitutional values. The IMDb synopsis reads:
“In 1980s India, Shazia Bano seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. His attempt to silence her with triple talaq sparks a national debate on women's rights and faith.”
Haq Cast and Characters
The film features a powerful ensemble cast led by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi:
Yami Gautam Dhar as Shazia Bano
Emraan Hashmi as Adv. Mohammad Abbas Khan
Vartika Singh as Saira
Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain
Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer Anwer (Shazia’s father)
Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed
Paridhi Sharma as Iram
Anang Desai as Justice H. N. Vashishth
S. M. Zaheer as Maulvi A. Q. Quazi
Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R. N. Tripathi
Nitin Mahesh Joshi as Maqbool
Piloo Vidyarthi as Shazia Bano’s mother
Performances and Reception
Yami Gautam received widespread praise for her restrained yet powerful portrayal of Shazia Bano, embodying resilience, dignity, and quiet strength. Emraan Hashmi’s performance as the conflicted husband-lawyer was also appreciated for adding emotional depth to the narrative.
Legal professionals and public figures have lauded the film for raising awareness about women’s rights and using cinema as a medium to address real-world issues.
Why Haq Is a Must-Watch Legal Drama
By revisiting a case that continues to influence legal and social discourse decades later, Haq stands out as more than just a courtroom drama. It is a socially relevant film that challenges viewers to reflect on justice, equality, and constitutional values.
