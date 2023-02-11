Highest-Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide 2023 & All Time

Highest Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide in 2023

SRK’s Pathaan broke all previous records at the box office when it made 100 crores on its first day of release. It broke into the $200 million and $300 million clubs in the first week of its release itself, making it one of the most successful Bollywood productions ever. It can easily be included in the list of the most successful Hindi films in the history of Bollywood. The success of Pathaan was extremely important for reviving the magic of Hindi cinema in theaters and at the box office. Although Bollywood’s box office collections were not up to that mark for some time, the South Indian movie industry has been flourishing in the last few years. They have been delivering one hit after another. Keep reading to know which movies are the highest Grossing Indian movies of 2023 and also of all times.

List of highest-grossing movies as of February 2023