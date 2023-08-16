This Hindi Film Becomes First to be Screened in Manipur After 23 Years of Ban

After more than two decades, cinema has returned to Manipur when a Bollywood movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ was screened at a makeshift open-air theatre in Churachandpur on Tuesday.
The screening of the Bollywood movie based on surgical strikes against Pakistan was organized by the Hmar Students’ Association to express its opposition to the ban on Hindi movies imposed by ‘Revolutionary People’s Front’, a political wing of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army in September 2000.
The spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, Ginza Vualzong said, “It has been over two decades since a movie was screened in our town. The Meiteis have banned Hindi movies for a long time. Today’s move is to defy the anti-national policies of the Meitei groups and to show our love for India.”
“It may be mentioned that Hindi films have banned in Manipur for over 20 years now. The last film that was publicly screened as we understand, was ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998,” reads a press release by the students’ association.
“We will be declaring our ‘freedom’ from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day and also ‘freedom’ from the clutches of pro-Meitei Chief Minister N Biren Singh under who watch the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribals have been mercilessly raped murdered and rendered homeless,” it added.
Before the screening of the Bollywood movie ‘Uri’, the national anthem was played at the open theatre, located 63 km from Imphal, capital city of Manipur.
It may be mentioned that Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3.