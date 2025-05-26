HIT 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Nani’s Crime Thriller to Stream on Netflix Sooner Than Expected

After a spectacular box office run, Nani’s intense crime thriller HIT: The Third Case is set to arrive on OTT sooner than anticipated. The third installment in the successful HIT franchise will premiere on Netflix on May 29, 2025, bringing the gripping investigative drama to a wider audience across multiple languages.
HIT 3 OTT Release Date: Where and When to Watch HIT 3?
Netflix has officially confirmed that HIT: The Third Case will be available for streaming from May 29, 2025. Originally speculated for a June 5 release, the platform’s surprise announcement has thrilled fans. The film will be accessible in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, enabling pan-India viewership.
Box Office Success Before OTT Arrival
Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 hit theatres on May 1, 2025, and became a massive commercial success. With a global box office gross exceeding ₹120 crore, including ₹79.05 crore from domestic markets, it became Nani’s highest-grossing film to date. The project, made on a budget of ₹64 crore, secured healthy profits even before its OTT debut, thanks to robust theatrical and digital rights deals.
Plot & Performances: What Makes HIT 3 Stand Out?
The film follows Arjun Sarkaar, an undercover officer transferred to the HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) division in Visakhapatnam. As he investigates a series of brutal murders, the narrative reveals layers of deceit, cult operations, and psychological trauma. Presented partially through flashbacks, the story opens with Arjun as a prisoner recounting his journey, leading to an explosive twist.
Starring Srinidhi Shetty in her Tollywood debut alongside Surya Srinivas, Prateik Babbar, Adil Pala, Tisca Chopra, and a special cameo by Adivi Sesh, the film blends suspense, emotion, and action masterfully.
Extended Version on Netflix?
One of the highlights of the OTT release is the possibility of extended scenes not shown in the theatrical version. Fans can expect a more in-depth exploration of Arjun’s mission and the psychological complexities behind the crimes.
Praise for Direction, Music & More
The film’s direction by Sailesh Kolanu has earned praise for maintaining tension throughout the story. The background score and music by Mickey J Meyer elevate the film’s dark and gripping mood. The movie was rated ‘A’ for violence, which may have limited its reach in cinemas but is expected to gain broader viewership through streaming.
HIT Franchise’s Continuing Momentum
With HIT 3, the franchise continues to evolve. After Vishwak Sen led HIT 1 and Adivi Sesh headlined HIT 2, Nani’s lead role in the third installment marks a high point for the series. Nani’s strong association with Netflix, along with the buzz around his next film The Paradise, suggests that the collaboration will continue.
