Honey Singh In Legal Trouble; Rapper Accused Of Abduction, Assault Of Event Organiser

A police complaint has been filed against singer and rapper Honey Singh for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Mumbai.

According to reports, the complainant, identified as Vivek Raman, lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station.

"Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him," Mumbai Police said.

The complainant alleged that Singh abducted him and kept him captive and assaulted him in a Mumbai hotel located in the city suburbs.

According to the complaint lodged on April 19, Raman had organised a show for the singer at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on April 15 but the event had be cancelled due to errors in money transaction.

He further alleged that the the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh and his associates, who later abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him.

The complainant has demanded that a case be registered against Singh and the arrest of the singer and his associates.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter, police said.