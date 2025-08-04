House Mates OTT Release: Darshan’s Tamil Horror Comedy to Stream on ZEE5 – Here’s When and What to Expect

Darshan’s latest Tamil horror-comedy House Mates, which hit cinemas on August 1, 2025, has created a buzz for its unique blend of fantasy, humor, and supernatural thrills. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to capture audience attention with its intriguing plot and relatable characters. Following its theatrical run, House Mates is set to premiere on ZEE5, bringing the spooky laughs to digital viewers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Watch House Mates Online

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, House Mates will be available for streaming on ZEE5. Although an official OTT release date has not been announced, it is expected to premiere around September 1, 2025, approximately four weeks after its theatrical debut.

Plot Overview

House Mates is a Tamil horror-fantasy comedy directed by T. Raja Vel and presented by Sivakarthikeyan. The narrative revolves around a newlywed couple, Karthik (Darshan) and Anu (Aarsha Chandini Baiju), who move into an old apartment in hopes of starting a new chapter in life. However, their dreams are interrupted by bizarre and frightening events.

Parallel to this storyline is another family living in the same building—but in a different timeline—who face similar hauntings. As eerie messages appear on the walls, both families find themselves connected by a shared supernatural mystery.

Cast and Crew

Lead Cast : Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju

Supporting Cast : Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Dheena, Abdool Lee, Master Henrik

Director : T. Raja Vel

Music : Rajesh Murugesan (known for Neram and Premam)

Cinematography : M. S. Sathish

Editing : A. Nishar Sharef

Production: Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions and Playsmith Studios

Reception and Reviews

House Mates opened to a decent box office response, collecting ₹38 lakh on its first day, as per Media Hindustan. Critics appreciated the film’s inventive concept, though some pointed out shortcomings in execution.

OTT Play described it as a “fairly engaging tale” with effective genre blending. The film’s strength lies in its balance of horror and humor, along with emotional undertones that reflect middle-class family life.

Trailer Highlights

The trailer, released on July 17, 2025, teased a mix of ghostly tension and comic relief. It introduces viewers to the haunted apartment and hints at the dual-timeline mystery, promising a fresh take on the genre. The visuals of secret messages on the walls and characters pushing through eerie circumstances set the tone for a spooky yet heartfelt narrative.

First Look and Behind the Scenes

The first look poster, revealed in February 2025, featured Darshan and Kaali Venkat on either side of a dividing wall—symbolizing the dual timelines. Directed by T. Raja Vel, who was previously part of the Demonte Colony 2 writing team, the film was designed as a family-friendly horror experience rooted in everyday urban life.

House Mates might not be a genre-defining masterpiece, but it certainly brings a fresh and humorous perspective to Tamil horror. With its anticipated arrival on ZEE5, viewers who missed it in theatres will get a chance to unravel the ghostly mystery from the comfort of their homes.

Stay tuned for the official OTT release date and prepare for a hauntingly funny ride.

FAQs

When did House Mates release in theatres?

August 1, 2025.

Where can I watch House Mates online?

The film is expected to stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run.

What genre does House Mates fall under?

Horror, fantasy, and comedy.

Who stars in House Mates?

Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Kaali Venkat, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan.

Who directed the film?

T. Raja Vel, a former collaborator on Demonte Colony 2.

