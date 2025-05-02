Housefull 5 Teaser Out: Cast, Plot & Everything You Need to Know About This Much-Awaited Murder Mystery Comedy

The laughter-packed world of Housefull is back, and this time it's not just about chaos and comedy—there’s a killer twist on board! The teaser for Housefull 5 has just dropped, and it promises a riotous blend of slapstick humor and an unexpected murder mystery, all unfolding aboard a luxurious cruise ship.

Housefull 5 Teaser Out: A Cruise Full of Chaos and Clues

After entertaining audiences for over a decade, the Housefull franchise returns with its fifth installment, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Known for its over-the-top humor and ensemble cast antics, this latest chapter takes things up a notch with a murder mystery twist.

The teaser opens with the signature energy and opulence that the franchise is famous for—a star-studded cruise party in full swing. But the fun is short-lived. A masked intruder disrupts the party, and a shocking murder sets the plot rolling. What follows is a chaotic yet hilarious whodunit, with every character becoming a suspect.

Housefull 5 Cast: A Starry Affair

As expected, Housefull 5 boasts one of the biggest ensembles in Bollywood comedy history. The returning favorites and new additions include:

Akshay Kumar

Riteish Deshmukh

Abhishek Bachchan

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonam Bajwa

Nargis Fakhri

Sanjay Dutt

Jackie Shroff

Nana Patekar

Chitrangada Singh

Fardeen Khan

Chunky Pandey

Johnny Lever

Shreyas Talpade

Dino Morea

Ranjeet

Soundarya Sharma

Nikitin Dheer

Akashdeep Sabir

With such a massive ensemble, the film promises a rich mix of personalities, punchlines, and pandemonium.

Plot Sneak Peek: A Comic Murder Mystery

Breaking away from the franchise's usual theme of mistaken identities and chaotic coincidences, Housefull 5 brings a dose of suspense. Set entirely on a cruise ship, the story kicks off with a celebration but quickly spirals into mystery when a murder shocks the partygoers. What follows is a hilarious and unpredictable search for the killer amidst a sea of misunderstandings, disguises, and classic Housefull humor.

The teaser cleverly sets up this new tone, showcasing a balance between suspense and comedy—something fans have never seen before in this franchise.

Release Date: Mark Your Calendars!

Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, aligning with the 15th anniversary of the franchise’s debut in 2010. This milestone makes the release all the more special for fans who have followed the journey from the very first film.

Behind the Scenes Buzz

Interestingly, during the shoot in December 2024, Akshay Kumar sustained an injury while filming an action sequence when a prop flew toward him. Although the mishap required him to take a brief break, the actor bounced back quickly to resume filming and complete the schedule.

A Legacy of Laughter

The Housefull franchise began in 2010 with stars like Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and the late Jiah Khan. Its sequels—Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016), and Housefull 4 (2019)—each expanded the universe with fresh plots and star-studded casts, becoming synonymous with outrageous comedy in Bollywood.

