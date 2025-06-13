How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Hits Theatres Today: Netizens React to the Thrilling Adventure

Dean DeBlois’s live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon from DreamWorks Animation Studio has landed in Assam theatres today. This 2-hour, 6-minute family fantasy—rated P12—is available in English, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and subtitles in Malayalam and Chinese. Lead roles include Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Gerard Butler as Stoick.

On the windswept isle of Berk, dragon attacks are feared and frequent. Hiccup, the chieftain Stoick’s teenage son, is more inventor than warrior. When he downs a rare Night Fury with his own bolas launcher, he surprises everyone—most of all himself—by choosing to spare the creature’s life. Naming it Toothless, he builds a prosthetic tail and saddle, forging a bond that redefines both their destinies. As the terrifying Red Death dragon gathers its kin, Hiccup’s compassion brands him a traitor. Cast out and alone, he trains his friends—Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut, Tuffnut, and Astrid—to tame dragons and defend Berk. The climactic clash sees dragons and Vikings battling side by side. Hiccup sacrifices his foot, only to receive a prosthetic from Gobber, mirroring Toothless’s mechanical tail. In unity, both species find a shared future.

Visual, Budget & Production Quality

With a $150 million budget and visuals shot through the lens of cinematographer Bill Pope, the film is built for IMAX and 3D. Scenes such as Hiccup smoothing Toothless’s scales or Stoick’s quiet nod of pride after the Red Death battle are intimate but not indulgent. The set design brings raw realism—weathered ships, snow-streaked gear, whipping smoke, and fire—while CGI dragons become fully alive, wings extended, hearts shown. Mason Thames delivers a subtle and warm portrayal of Hiccup; Nico Parker matches him with a grounded, decisive Astrid; Gerard Butler instills Stoick with authority and heart. Gobber, Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut round out the ensemble with humor and grounded humanity.

Cast Brings Heart to Fantasy

Mason Thames gives Hiccup vulnerability and curiosity, alternating between quiet introspection and bold leadership.

Nico Parker’s Astrid is confident, compassionate, and a perfect counterpoint to Hiccup—grounded without overshadowing.

Gerard Butler reprises Stoick with paternal complexity, blending authority with emotion.

Kits and supporting cast—Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, and the twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut—add genuine warmth and humor without overshadowing the core story.

Response on X

The Hollywood Handle

“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON proved that this was a story worth retelling. With great performances. outstanding set pieces and wholesome CGI work. It feels great to revisit this world.” — @DanielMazz1

Eclypse @YoBoyEclypse

“A fantastic immersive film #HowToTrainYourDragon Was an amazing experience. The cast were epic @Mason_Thames shines as hiccup. The action scenes were thrilling #HTTYD had stunning locations & beautifully crafted sets. 3D is a must see & is some of the best I have seen @HTTYDragon” — @YoBoyEclypse

Ophelia Musing... @Prisoner4summer

“Seen #HowToTrainYourDragon and LOVED it! The small changes that they made will mostly go unnoticed to those who haven't memorized every line in the original, but they do add to the lore of the tribe, expand on the emotional moments. and extend the final battle. 10/10”

Ophelia Musing... @Prisoner4summer

“Guys- The new how to train your dragon....I think... It's good. I loved it. It was a close carbon copy of the original. It wasn't that woke, it stayed true to the original. I wouldn't be picking it over the animated, but I loved it. It was a good theater experience too. I recommend if you're a fan that can look past the race swap. It didn't take away from the telling of the story. I will probably watch it again when it hits streaming platforms. I kinda hope they make the second one too.... really liked it. I'm not super into movies, but I grew up with this series and they did a good job. As long as they keep the second one close to it too, I think this Wil be a well done remake. I give a solid 9/10. Minus one because Astrid didn't hit him hard enough at the end” — @Prisoner4summer

Tribey's Movie Zone

“1st WATCH-#HowToTrainYourDragon (2025). It's very enjoyable but ultimately pointless as the original animation was superb & did the job well by itself. However pretending that doesn't exist, 1 imagine we'd be saying this was essential! Decent cast, CGI & has the feels. 4/5.” — Tribey's Movie Zone

Adam Oney @oneystar

“Oneystar Movie Review: How to Train Your Dragon (2025) A thrilling, family friendly adventure that soars! Mason Thames and Nico Parker shine as Hiccup and Astrid, with amazing CGI dragons, especially Toothless stealing the show. Packed with great effects and action, Dean DeBlois delivers a nostalgic yet fresh epic with heart. humor, and nothing woke. Perfect for all ages!” — @oneystar

Paul Smith @mainlymono

“Another great thing about seeing "How to train your Dragon" yesterday was that for whatever reason, there were no ads before the movie, just trailers Such joy” — @mainlymono

Screen Brief @ScreenBri.

“SCREEN BRIEF How to Train Your Dragon elevates a heartfelt story to epic proportions. Toothless and Hiccup's relationship is incredibly lifelike, the emotion and score hit perfectly” — @ScreenBri.

Universal Orlando Resort

“Soar like legends. Mason Thames and Nico Parker take flight on Hiccup's Wing Gliders through the Isle of Berk on an all new episode of COASTARS this Thursday! Don't miss Universal Pictures Live‑Action How To Train Your Dragon – In Theaters on June 13” — Universal Orlando Resort

Jordan Bushert / Jor‑toons

“How to Train Your Dragon (2025) (5/5) Visually majestic and emotionally profound… Every frame is crafted with breathtaking detail… dragons—especially Toothless—are rendered with such realism and soul that they feel alive. The performances are deeply human… a richer, more immersive world. A soaring, unforgettable masterpiece” — Jor‑toons

Following its theatrical run, the film will become available on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, ZEE5, and Amazon Video, giving home audiences access shortly after its big-screen debut.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) honours its animation roots while embracing cinematic scale. With soaring flights, grounded emotions, and dragons that feel alive, it delivers a powerful tale of friendship, courage, and unity. Watch it in theatres today—then keep an eye out for it streaming soon. Choose your seat, invite someone who loves dragons—and prepare to be amazed.