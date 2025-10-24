Subscribe

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date: Stream Dhanush’s Heartwarming Tamil Drama Online

Idli Kadai is a 2025 Tamil family drama written, directed, and starring Dhanush. The film follows Murugan, who returns to his rural hometown to manage his late father’s idli shop, balancing family responsibilities with personal ambitions

Abhilasha Pathak
Idli Kadai OTT release

Dhanush’s latest Tamil family drama, Idli Kadai, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. After a successful theatrical run beginning on October 1, 2025, fans who missed the film in cinemas can now watch it digitally from October 29, 2025. Netflix holds the exclusive streaming rights for the film, which will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring wider reach and accessibility.

TitleIdli Kadai
OTT PlatformNetflix
OTT Release DateOctober 29, 2025
LanguageTamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam
Lead CastDhanush, Nithya Menen, Rajkiran, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj

Plot of Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai is a heartfelt drama that delves into family values, tradition, and the importance of roots. The story revolves around Murugan (Dhanush), who must return to his rural hometown after the sudden demise of his father, Sivanesan (Rajkiran). He inherits the responsibility of managing the family’s humble yet iconic idli shop.

Murugan’s commitment to his family leads him to postpone his engagement to Meera (Shalini Pandey), the daughter of a wealthy businessman, Vishnu Vardhan (Sathyaraj). The narrative unfolds as Murugan navigates personal and professional challenges while balancing his global ambitions with his hometown responsibilities. The film is a touching exploration of homecoming, responsibility, and preserving one’s heritage.

Cast and Crew

Idli Kadai features a stellar ensemble cast that brings depth and emotion to the story:

  • Dhanush as Murugan

  • Nithya Menen as Kayal

  • Rajkiran as Sivanesan (Murugan’s father)

  • Arun Vijay as Ashwin

  • Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan

  • Shalini Pandey as Meera

  • Samuthirakani as Marisamy

  • R. Parthiban as Inspector R. Arivu

  • Geetha Kailasam as Kasturi (Murugan’s mother)

  • Ilavarasu as Ramarajan

  • Vadivukkarasi as Murugan’s grandmother

The film is directed and written by Dhanush, marking his fourth directorial venture after Pa Paandi, Raayan, and NEEK. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, collaborating once again with Dhanush after acclaimed projects like Asuran, Aadukalam, and Mayakkam Enna.

Where to Watch Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai will be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 29, 2025. Fans can enjoy this family drama in multiple languages, reflecting the film’s universal themes of tradition, family values, and personal responsibility.

Why Idli Kadai is a Must-Watch

The film offers a unique blend of emotion, humor, and relatable storytelling. It highlights the importance of returning to one’s roots, the value of family legacy, and the pursuit of balance between ambition and responsibility. With Dhanush at the helm as both actor and director, paired with a talented ensemble cast, Idli Kadai promises to be an engaging and heartwarming cinematic experience.

