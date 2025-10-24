Idli Kadai OTT Release Date: Stream Dhanush’s Heartwarming Tamil Drama Online

Dhanush’s latest Tamil family drama, Idli Kadai, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. After a successful theatrical run beginning on October 1, 2025, fans who missed the film in cinemas can now watch it digitally from October 29, 2025. Netflix holds the exclusive streaming rights for the film, which will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring wider reach and accessibility.
|Title
|Idli Kadai
|OTT Platform
|Netflix
|OTT Release Date
|October 29, 2025
|Language
|Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam
|Lead Cast
|Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Rajkiran, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj
Plot of Idli Kadai
Idli Kadai is a heartfelt drama that delves into family values, tradition, and the importance of roots. The story revolves around Murugan (Dhanush), who must return to his rural hometown after the sudden demise of his father, Sivanesan (Rajkiran). He inherits the responsibility of managing the family’s humble yet iconic idli shop.
Murugan’s commitment to his family leads him to postpone his engagement to Meera (Shalini Pandey), the daughter of a wealthy businessman, Vishnu Vardhan (Sathyaraj). The narrative unfolds as Murugan navigates personal and professional challenges while balancing his global ambitions with his hometown responsibilities. The film is a touching exploration of homecoming, responsibility, and preserving one’s heritage.
Cast and Crew
Idli Kadai features a stellar ensemble cast that brings depth and emotion to the story:
Dhanush as Murugan
Nithya Menen as Kayal
Rajkiran as Sivanesan (Murugan’s father)
Arun Vijay as Ashwin
Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan
Shalini Pandey as Meera
Samuthirakani as Marisamy
R. Parthiban as Inspector R. Arivu
Geetha Kailasam as Kasturi (Murugan’s mother)
Ilavarasu as Ramarajan
Vadivukkarasi as Murugan’s grandmother
The film is directed and written by Dhanush, marking his fourth directorial venture after Pa Paandi, Raayan, and NEEK. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, collaborating once again with Dhanush after acclaimed projects like Asuran, Aadukalam, and Mayakkam Enna.
Where to Watch Idli Kadai
Idli Kadai will be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 29, 2025. Fans can enjoy this family drama in multiple languages, reflecting the film’s universal themes of tradition, family values, and personal responsibility.
Why Idli Kadai is a Must-Watch
The film offers a unique blend of emotion, humor, and relatable storytelling. It highlights the importance of returning to one’s roots, the value of family legacy, and the pursuit of balance between ambition and responsibility. With Dhanush at the helm as both actor and director, paired with a talented ensemble cast, Idli Kadai promises to be an engaging and heartwarming cinematic experience.