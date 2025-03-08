IIFA 2025: Jaipur Chosen as Opening Venue & the Full Schedule

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in grand style, marking a milestone in its history. While IIFA has traditionally been hosted in various global destinations, this year, the event takes a significant turn by beginning its celebrations in Jaipur, India. This decision not only highlights Jaipur’s cultural significance but also aligns with IIFA’s vision of honoring Indian heritage while expanding its global presence.

Advertisment

Why Was Jaipur Selected as the Opening Venue?

IIFA 2025 is a landmark event celebrating 25 years of recognizing excellence in Indian cinema. As part of its silver jubilee edition, IIFA has planned a multi-city celebration across India before culminating in London, the city where the first-ever IIFA Awards were held in 2000.

1. Rich Cultural Heritage – Known as the Pink City, Jaipur boasts a vibrant history, royal architecture, and a deep connection to arts and culture, making it a fitting location for Bollywood’s grand celebration.

2. Rising Event Destination – The city has emerged as a popular location for hosting large-scale events, with world-class venues such as the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) catering to high-profile gatherings.

3. Boosting Indian Heritage and Tourism – Hosting IIFA in Jaipur aligns with the awards' commitment to promoting India’s cultural richness and attracting global tourism through cinema.

4. A Tribute to Indian Cinema’s Legacy – Jaipur’s historic charm provides an elegant backdrop for the opening leg of IIFA’s celebratory journey, setting the stage for a memorable edition.

IIFA 2025: Full Schedule of Events

The three-day extravaganza at Jaipur’s JECC will feature insightful discussions, digital recognitions, and an electrifying awards night.

March 7: ‘The Journey of Women in Cinema’ Panel

The event will commence with a thought-provoking discussion titled ‘The Journey of Women in Cinema’. This panel will highlight the contributions, challenges, and evolving roles of women in the film industry. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga will lead the discussion, sharing their experiences and perspectives on the industry’s transformation.

March 8: Press Conference and IIFA Digital Awards

The second day will witness a grand press conference attended by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Additionally, the IIFA Digital Awards will take place, recognizing the achievements of digital influencers and content creators who have revolutionized the entertainment industry. With the rise of OTT platforms and social media, this segment of the event will honor those shaping Bollywood’s digital landscape.

March 9: IIFA Awards Night & ‘Sholay’ 50th Anniversary Tribute

The grand finale will be a star-studded affair featuring Bollywood’s biggest names. The IIFA Awards Night will celebrate outstanding achievements in Indian cinema, with breathtaking performances and prestigious honors.

A special highlight of the evening will be a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the legendary film Sholay. Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, along with other members of the cast, will be honored for their contribution to this cinematic masterpiece that remains a cornerstone of Indian film history.

IIFA 2025: A Celebration Across Continents

Following the Jaipur leg, IIFA 2025 will continue its celebrations in various cities across India before concluding in London. This unique format ensures that fans from different regions can experience the magic of IIFA while paying homage to its historic journey over the last 25 years.

By choosing Jaipur as the opening venue, IIFA is blending tradition with modernity, celebrating its Indian roots while setting the stage for a spectacular silver jubilee edition. With a mix of cultural grandeur, digital innovation, and iconic cinematic moments, IIFA 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Bollywood’s legacy and future.

FAQ

1.Where is the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur venue?

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 will be held at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), managed by Accor, on March 8 and 9, 2025. Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre will host a press conference on March 8. The event anticipates a seating capacity of 15,000 people.

2. Who is hosting the IIFA 2025?

This year, Kartik Aaryan will make his debut as the host of IIFA, which celebrates its 25th edition.

3. Who is the sponsor of IIFA Awards 2025?

The grand finale, NEXA Presents IIFA Awards Co-Presented by Sobha Realty, will take place on March 9, honouring the best in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: