IIFA Awards 2025: Date, Time, Host, Venue, Nominees List & More

The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is back with its 25th edition, and this time, the grand event will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Known for its stunning locations and spectacular performances, IIFA has previously been hosted in international destinations like London, South Africa, Malaysia, and Canada. However, for this milestone edition, the organizers have chosen India to celebrate Bollywood’s legacy.
IIFA 2025 Event Details
|Event
|Details
|Date
|March 8-9, 2025
|Venue
|Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC)
|Hosts
|Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar
|IIFA Digital Hosts
|Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee
|Major Performers
|Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon
IIFA 2025 Schedule
IIFA Awards 2025 Event Schedule & Nominations
Event Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Details
|March 8
|IIFA Digital Awards & Press Conference
|Grand press conference with Bollywood stars. IIFA Digital Awards to honor content creators & influencers.
|March 9
|IIFA Awards Night & Special Tributes
|Prestigious awards ceremony honoring Bollywood's best. Live performances by top celebrities. Tribute to 50 years of Sholay with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra & others.
Nominations
|Category
|Nominees
|Best Picture
|Laapataa Ladies, Kill, Article 370, Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank, Shaitaan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|Best Direction
|Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies), Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill), Amar Kaushik (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank), Siddharth Anand (Fighter), Aditya Suhas Jhambale (Article 370), Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
|Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
|Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies), Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Yami Gautam (Article 370), Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas), Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank)
|Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
|Sparsh Shrivastava (Laapataa Ladies), Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth), Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk), Ajay Devgn (Maidaan)
|Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
|Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies), Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan), Priyamani (Article 370), Jyotika (Srikanth)
|Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
|Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies), Abhishek Banerjee (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank), Fardeen Khan (Khel Khel Mein), Rajpal Yadav (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), Manoj Pahwa (Jigra)
|Performance in a Negative Role
|Raghav Juyal (Kill), Madhavan (Shaitaan), Gajraj Rao (Maidaan), Vivek Gomber (Jigra), Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again)
|Music Direction
|Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies), Sachin – Jigar (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank), A.R. Rahman (Maidaan), Pritam, Lijo George, Sachet – Parampara (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
|Playback Singer (Female)
|Madhubanti Baghchi (Aaj ki Raat – Stree 2), Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), Shreya Ghoshal (Dheeme Dheeme – Laapataa Ladies), Rekha Bhardwaj (Nikat – Kill), Shilpa Rao (Ishq Jaisa Kuch – Fighter)
|Playback Singer (Male)
|Arijit Singh (Sajni – Laapataa Ladies), Karan Aujla (Tauba Tauba – Bad Newz), Diljit Dosanjh & Baadshah (Naina – Crew), Jubin Nautiyal (Dua – Article 370), Mitraz (Akhiyan Gulab – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)
IIFA 2025 promises to be a grand celebration, combining the best of Bollywood’s past, present, and future. With its stunning venue, star-studded performances, and prestigious awards, the event is set to be one of the biggest highlights of the year. Fans can look forward to a memorable night filled with entertainment, nostalgia, and Bollywood magic.
FAQ
1. Is IIFA government or private?
- IIFA is a private institution that was founded in 1991. IIFA, Bangalore provides 34 courses in five disciplines: design, engineering, media and mass communication, performing arts, and hotel management.
2. What is the average package of IIFA?
- IIFA Multimedia Bangalore Placements 2024The average salary package offered is INR 3 - 4 LPA. Some of the top recruiting companies include Flipkart, Mahindra, Ogilvy, Canon, BNP Paribas, Amazon, Ubisoft, Hugo Boss, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Flying Machine, The Arvind Store, etc.
3. How long is IIFA?
- Since 2000, the event has expanded from a one-night event to a three-day celebration, hosting various events and activities relating to the Indian film industry.