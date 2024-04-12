Imposter Casting Agent Busted for Deceiving Akshay Kumar's Film Production

Mumbai's Juhu Police Station detained an individual for attempting to deceive Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's production house under the guise of offering employment, in connection with a scheme to defraud social media influencer Pooja Anandani.
The apprehended suspect, identified as Prince Kumar Sinha (29) allegedly made fraudulent attempts towards Anandani, but thanks to her quick thinking, she managed to avoid falling victim.
Providing details of the incident, a Juhu Police officer disclosed that the accused initially contacted Anandani, introducing himself as 'Rohan Mehra,' supposedly an employee of Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.
Despite lacking any association with the production house, the accused tempted Anandani with a job opportunity, claiming involvement in the production of a film based on the Nirbhaya case, and proposed a meeting in Juhu.
Their first meeting occurred at a local coffee shop, where he allegedly asked Anandani to pose for photographs taken by a photographer claiming affiliation with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.
Following this, they planned to meet again at the JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, where Anandani had already alerted the police about the situation. Promptly, officers intervened and arrested Prince at the agreed meeting spot.
According to information obtained from Juhu Police, on April 3, the accused, using his mobile phone, contacted Anandani under the alias Rohan Mehra, falsely presenting himself as a Cape of Good Films employee. However, investigations revealed that no such individual was employed at the production house. Anandani, upon uncovering the deception, promptly informed the production house, confirming the fraudster's deceit.
In response, Anandani filed a complaint with the nearby Juhu Police Station, resulting in the registration of a case against the perpetrator and his subsequent arrest.
This incident sheds light on the prevalence of fraudulent activities in the entertainment industry and underscores the importance of remaining vigilant against such schemes. The Juhu Police commend Anandani's sharpness, which prevented a potential scam. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with authorities urging individuals to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of offers before committing to them.