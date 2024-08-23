India Love Project: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

The India Love Project, titled Love Storiyaan, will be a TV series focusing on sharing and normalizing love stories that challenge traditional societal expectations. It will feature real-life couples who deal with and overcome challenges in their interfaith, inter-caste, and LGBTQ+ relationships. There will be 6 episodes, each telling a different story and highlighting how love can break down social barriers and encourage acceptance. The series will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

