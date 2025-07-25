India's Biggest Music Events of 2025: Travis Scott, Cherry Blossom Festival, Rolling Loud & More

2025 has been a golden year for music lovers in India. From Coldplay’s grand entry earlier in the year to a power-packed lineup of international and local talent in the months ahead, India is now firmly on the global music map. If you're a true melophile who plans trips around concerts and music festivals, here's your ultimate calendar for the rest of 2025.

8 Must-Attend Music Events in India for the Rest of 2025

1. Travis Scott – Circus Maximus World Tour (India Debut)

Dates: October 18–19 (Delhi), November 19 (Mumbai), 2025

Venues: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi; Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

American rapper and global music icon Travis Scott is finally heading to India, bringing his Circus Maximus World Tour to the country for the first time. Known for hits like Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, and Antidote, Scott will perform two shows in Delhi before wrapping up with a highly anticipated concert in Mumbai. The Mumbai date was added due to massive ticket demand.

2. Enrique Iglesias – Comeback Tour After 13 Years

Dates: October 29–30, 2025

Venue: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai

The King of Latin Pop returns to India after over a decade! Enrique Iglesias, celebrated for classics like Hero, Bailamos, and Escape, will deliver back-to-back shows in Mumbai with a career-spanning setlist. Fans can expect electrifying energy and nostalgic hits in one of the most awaited pop concerts of the year.

Dates: September 25–28, 2025

Venue: Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Tucked away in the breathtaking Ziro Valley, this unique four-day music festival is hosted by the Apatani tribe. Ziro Festival is an immersive celebration of indie, folk, and fusion sounds amid serene landscapes. Alongside the musical lineup (yet to be announced), visitors can enjoy village walks, workshops, birdwatching, and cultural exchanges.

4. Jodhpur RIFF – Rajasthan's Royal Music Retreat

Dates: October 2–6, 2025

Venue: Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

Set in the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, the Jodhpur RIFF (Rajasthan International Folk Festival) is a cultural gem that blends Indian and global roots music. Organized by the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, the festival features soulful performances, heritage walks, and storytelling sessions—all set against the backdrop of the desert sky.

5. Passenger – Three-City India Tour

Dates: November 19 (Delhi), November 21 (Mumbai), November 22 (Bengaluru), 2025

Venues: DLF CyberHub, Phoenix Marketcity (Mumbai & Bengaluru)

British singer-songwriter Passenger, famous for the global hit Let Her Go, will embark on a three-city tour across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Fans can expect heartfelt acoustic sets and songs that blend indie, folk, and emotional storytelling.

6. Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4 World Tour in India

Dates: November 28 (Bengaluru), November 30 (Mumbai), December 2 (Delhi), 2025

Venues: Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru; Nesco Center, Mumbai; Open Grounds, Gymkhana Club, Delhi

Multi-instrumentalist and seven-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier returns to India with his Djesse Vol. 4 World Tour. This time, Collier brings his full-band setup, along with collaborations featuring Indian talents like Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal. His genre-bending live shows are a must-see for music aficionados.

7. Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival – A Blooming Music Fiesta

Dates: November 14–15, 2025

Venues: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium & Polo Grounds, Shillong

This Northeast cultural extravaganza returns bigger and better with headline acts like Jason Derulo and Irish rock band The Script, who are performing in India for the first time. Amid blooming cherry blossoms, this two-day festival also features local food, fashion, and folk traditions, offering a truly immersive cultural experience.

8. Echoes of Earth – India’s Greenest Music Festival

Dates: December 13–14, 2025

Venue: Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru

A festival that combines music, sustainability, and art, Echoes of Earth is a genre-blending celebration unlike any other. From Electronica to Afrobeat, this eco-conscious event has featured artists such as Sid Sriram and Grammy-winning Tinariwen. Expect world-class music in a lush, open-air setting.

From pop and hip-hop legends to culturally rich and eco-friendly festivals, India’s music calendar for 2025 is brimming with excitement. Whether you want to experience Travis Scott’s high-octane performances, groove to Enrique Iglesias’ Latin rhythms, or soak in folk tunes at Mehrangarh Fort, there’s a concert or festival tailored for every taste. Don’t miss the opportunity to turn your year-end into a symphony of unforgettable memories.

FAQs

Q1: Which international artists are performing in India in 2025?

A: Travis Scott, Enrique Iglesias, Passenger, Jacob Collier, Jason Derulo, and The Script are among the top international artists performing in India this year.

Q2: What is the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival known for?

A: It combines music, natural beauty, and culture, featuring performances by global artists amid blooming cherry blossoms in Shillong.

Q3: Is Echoes of Earth eco-friendly?

A: Yes, Echoes of Earth is India’s greenest music festival, focusing on sustainability, art installations, and a genre-diverse musical lineup.

