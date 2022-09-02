INIFD Guwahati Students Display Creativity for Selection at Lakmé Fashion Week

Fashion Design student Heena Mour and Interior Design Student Riddhi Agarwal of INIFD Guwahati were highly appreciated on presenting the creative design concepts to the panel of eminent jury at the virtual event ‘The Design Festival: Season 7’ for the selection to showcase at the upcoming FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, India’s premier fashion and lifestyle event.

The students had to design garments inspired by ‘Street Style’ originating from the hip-hop culture that incorporates comfortable, casual yet trendy clothing.

Meanwhile, the students had to take inspiration from ‘Future and Fantasy’ to interpret the set design for the fashion shows and translate it with their own aesthetics.

Jury members judged the presentation on the basis of thought process, design aesthetics, and theme compatibility.

The exclusive opportunity this season was bigger as 15 INIFD Design Winners will be selected from five Pools of INIFD Centers.

The selected Fashion Design students will get an exclusive opportunity to showcase at ‘INIFD Launchpad’ show during FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week and the selected Interior Design students get a chance to design sets of designer shows at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

Each winner will be rewarded with a cash Prize along with a mentorship under the Design experts from the Rise Worldwide.

Eminent Personalities Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Akshat Bhatt, Neeraj Gaba, Shefalee Vasudev, Aman Verma were present virtually on the occasion.

‘The Design Festival’ is one unique platform by INIFD - the largest global network of design institutes and RISE Worldwide. It’s a series of nationwide 5-day events held bi-annually with a different set of pools of INIFD entries on each day where different Panel of Experts judge the design presentations of INIFD students.