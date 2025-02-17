Loved Mrs? Watch These 5 Sanya Malhotra Gems on OTT That Will Blow You Away

Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her exceptional acting skills and choice of unconventional roles. With her latest film Mrs. receiving widespread acclaim, fans are eager to revisit some of her best performances. Here are five Sanya Malhotra films available on OTT platforms that you shouldn't miss.

1. Dangal (2016)

One of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, Dangal marked Sanya Malhotra’s debut, where she played Babita Phogat, a young wrestler trained by her father to become a champion. This sports drama, starring Aamir Khan, not only shattered box office records but also won critical and audience appreciation worldwide.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Pataakha (2018)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is a high-energy drama based on Charan Singh Prateek's short story Do Bahene. It revolves around two quarrelsome sisters who are inseparable despite their constant fights. Sanya Malhotra’s portrayal of Chutki showcases her ability to adapt to diverse roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Photograph (2019)

A soulful and artistic drama, Photograph pairs Sanya Malhotra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, directed by Ritesh Batra, beautifully captures the essence of Mumbai while narrating the story of an unlikely bond between a struggling street photographer and a shy girl. The movie was screened at prestigious festivals like Sundance and the Berlin International Film Festival.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Pagglait (2021)

A thought-provoking black comedy-drama, Pagglait sees Sanya Malhotra in the role of a widow navigating her way through grief and societal expectations. The film highlights themes of self-discovery and empowerment, making it one of her most memorable performances.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

For those who enjoy romantic dramas, Meenakshi Sundareshwar offers a fresh perspective on long-distance marriages. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of Meenakshi, a newlywed struggling to maintain a relationship with her husband, who moves to another city for work. The film is a lighthearted yet emotional take on modern relationships.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Beyond These Five Films

Apart from these, Sanya Malhotra has also been a part of other notable films like Badhaai Ho, Ludo, Shakuntala Devi, Kathal, and Jawan. Each of these films further solidifies her status as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses.

FAQ

1. Which Ott platform is Mrs Sanya Malhotra movie on?

- The film is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen and is streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. After receiving such positive responses, Sanya penned a heartwarming note on social media for all the love showered on her.

2. Why is Sanya Malhotra famous?

- Malhotra received nominations for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her leading roles in the drama Photograph (2019) and the black comedy Ludo (2020).

3.Is the Mrs. movie a remake?

- This film is an official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), and it beautifully translates the essence of the original into a Hindi context, making it deeply relatable across cultures.