International Olympic Day 2023: A Worldwide Celebration of Participation

Promoting the Olympic Movement through Olympic Day

The Olympic Games have a long and storied history, originating in ancient Greece, where they were held as part of a religious festival dedicated to Zeus. Today, Olympic Day serves as a platform to promote and raise awareness about the Olympic Movement. Athletes and sports enthusiasts from all nations take part in various activities such as runs, music, exhibitions, sports games, and educational seminars.

Olympic Day is built on three core principles: Move, Learn, and Detect. The event encourages individuals of all genders, ages, and social backgrounds to participate in physical activities and adopt a healthy lifestyle. By engaging in sports and learning opportunities, Olympic Day fosters personal development, inclusivity, and the propagation of Olympic values.

Global Participation in Olympic Day 2023 Olympic Day has experienced tremendous popularity over the years, and the upcoming edition in 2023 is expected to be the largest yet. Approximately five million people across 130 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on five continents are anticipated to celebrate this event on June 23rd. Many NOCs have already initiated their Olympic Day celebrations, with countries like Panama, Romania, and Tajikistan hosting events in the lead-up to the main day. Around 70 NOCs are also integrating the promotion of future Olympic Games, including Paris 2024 and the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.