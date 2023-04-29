Irrfan Khan’s Son Gets Emotional at ‘The Song of Scorpions’ Screening

Son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan got emotional during the screening of the actor’s last movie ‘The Song of Scorpions’ in Mumbai on Friday.
The makers of ‘The Song of Scorpions’, in order to pay their tribute to the late actor on his third death anniversary, hosted a star-studded screening a day before of the anniversary.
Several prominent celebrities attended the screening including Irrfan’s son Babil Khan, who made his debut with Netflix’s Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.
A video from the screening is making rounds on social media that featured Babil holding back his tears while posing for the pictured as he missed his father’s presence.
The Song of Scorpions was released in cinemas on April 29 after being delayed for a long time. Irrfan Khan plays the role of a camel trader in the movie.
Irrfan passed away at the age of 54 in April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.