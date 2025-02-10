Jab We Met's Re-Release in Theatres: 14th February

Jab We Met's Re-Release in Theatres

Bollywood fans, get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane! The beloved romantic drama Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is making a grand return to theatres. As Valentine's Day approaches, this iconic film is set to re-release, bringing back the magic of Geet and Aditya’s unforgettable love story.

Jab We Met to Re-Release in Theatres

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an exciting announcement about the film’s re-release. She posted a video featuring glimpses of her iconic character, Geet, with the caption:

"Never gets old… by god. #ValentinesFilmFestival"

The post quickly gained attention, with fans flooding the comments with excitement. The re-release is part of the Valentine's Film Festival, running from February 9 to February 15, 2025, where Bollywood’s most cherished romantic films will be showcased in theatres across India.

Jab We Met Re-Release Details

Original Release Date : October 26, 2007

: October 26, 2007 Re-Release Date : February 14, 2025

: February 14, 2025 Lead Cast : Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director : Imtiaz Ali

: Imtiaz Ali Streaming Platform: JioCinema

The return of Jab We Met to the big screen is a perfect opportunity for fans to relive its timeless dialogues, heartwarming romance, and iconic music.

Plot of Jab We Met

The film follows Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor), a wealthy businessman who is deeply depressed after his father’s death and his ex-girlfriend’s marriage to someone else. Feeling hopeless, he aimlessly boards a train and meets the lively and talkative Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a free-spirited Punjabi girl who is full of life.

Geet’s infectious energy and optimism initially irritate Aditya, but circumstances force them to embark on an unexpected journey together. Through their adventures across India, Aditya slowly begins to rediscover the joys of life, while Geet remains determined to elope with her longtime lover, Anshuman.

However, fate takes a different turn when Geet is left heartbroken, and Aditya, now a transformed and confident businessman, helps her find herself again. The film beautifully captures self-discovery, second chances, and true love, making it a timeless Bollywood romance.

Where to Watch Jab We Met?

The film will be screened in select theatres across India as part of the Valentine's Film Festival 2025. Those who miss the theatrical experience can also watch it online on JioCinema.

As Jab We Met gears up for its re-release, Bollywood fans are in for a treat! Get ready to experience love & luaghter on 14th february with your favourite person again.

FAQ

1. How long is Jab We Met in theater?

- Jab We Met is 2 hr 19 min long.

2. Was Jab We Met a hit or flop?

- While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them. Jab We Met received widespread critical acclaim and was a success at the box office, with a gross of ₹50.9 million (US$590,000). It among the top-grossing Hindi films of the year.

3. Is Jab We Met a true story?

- Interestingly, Geet's character was inspired by a real-life person whom Imtiaz Ali met during a bus journey. His co-passenger, a girl, spoke continuously every thought that came to her mind and often revealed details of her personal life without hesitance.