Jasmin Walia: The British Singer Rumored To Be Dating Hardik Pandya

British singer and television personality Jasmin Walia has recently grabbed headlines after being spotted at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Seated alongside Axar Patel’s wife, her presence fueled speculation about a possible romance with Indian cricket star and current skipper Hardik Pandya.

Jasmin Walia: Personal Details

Attribute Details Full Name Jasmin Walia Date of Birth May 23, 1992 Age 32 Years (as of 2024) Birthplace Essex, England Nationality British-Indian Profession Singer, TV Personality Famous For Hit song Bom Diggy TV Debut The Only Way Is Essex (2010) Music Career English, Punjabi, and Hindi Songs Notable Work Bom Diggy, Dum Dee Dee Dum Relationship Rumors Allegedly dating Hardik Pandya

Social Media Clues Spark Romance Rumors

The buzz surrounding Jasmin and Hardik’s alleged relationship isn’t new. Speculation began when both posted vacation pictures from what appeared to be the same hotel in Greece. Although neither has confirmed their relationship, fans continue to connect the dots through social media clues and public appearances.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia is a British-Indian singer and television personality best known for her chart-topping single “Bom Diggy” with Zack Knight. The song gained immense popularity, especially in India, and was featured in the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With a strong fan base in both the UK and India, Jasmin has built a thriving career in music and entertainment.

Rise to Fame

Jasmin first gained public attention when she appeared on the British reality TV show “The Only Way Is Essex” in 2010. She later launched a YouTube channel in 2014, where she showcased her vocal talents through collaborations with artists like Zack Knight and Ollie Green. Over the years, she has released multiple hit singles, including:

Dum Dee Dee Dum (2016)

Girl Like Me

Temple (2017)

Go Down

Her biggest breakthrough came with Bom Diggy, which became a global sensation and cemented her place in the industry.

Jasmin’s Global Success

Beyond music, Jasmin has become a fashion icon, often drawing inspiration from the Kardashians. She made history as the first British-Indian female singer to be featured on Times Square Billboard for her single Want Some.

Hardik Pandya’s Personal Life and Speculation

Hardik Pandya, who has been in the news for his reported separation from wife Natasa Stankovic, has not publicly addressed the rumors about his relationship with Jasmin. While he continues to focus on his cricketing career, fans remain curious about his personal life.

The speculation surrounding Hardik and Jasmin was further fueled by a viral photo of her at the stadium during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match. Keen-eyed Reddit users also pointed out similarities in their vacation photos, further strengthening the rumors.

What’s Next?

As of now, neither Jasmin Walia nor Hardik Pandya has confirmed or denied the relationship rumors. However, their social media activity and public appearances continue to keep fans intrigued. Whether this is just another rumor or a real romance remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Jasmin’s rising stardom and Hardik’s on-field brilliance make for an interesting pairing that has everyone talking.

FAQ

1.Who is Jasmin Walia's bf?

- Following his divorce from Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Pandya has been rumored to be dating British actress and singer Jasmin Walia.

2. What nationality is Jasmin Walia?

-Jasmin Walia is a British singer and television personality of Indian descent; she has released songs in English, Punjabi and Hindi. In 2017, her single "Bom Diggy" with Zack Knight peaked at number one on the BBC Asian Network's Official Asian Music Chart. It currently has over 424 million combined streams.

3.Was Jasmin Walia in Harry Potter?

Jasmin Walia is a British actress who played a school child in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

