Jee Karda OTT Release Date: Where and When to Stream the Series Digitally

The highly anticipated original series, Jee Karda, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can mark their calendars for June 15, 2023, as that's when the series is scheduled to premiere on the popular OTT platform. Exclusive to Prime Video, Jee Karda will be available for streaming in India and 240 territories and countries worldwide. With a Prime subscription, users can enjoy the series, which consists of eight captivating episodes.
On June 2, 2023, Prime Video India made an exciting announcement on their YouTube channel regarding their upcoming project, Jee Karda. The series promises to be an emotional journey encompassing themes of love, dating, heartbreak, familial bonds, and the enduring power of friendship. Through its portrayal of the ups and downs of daily life, Jee Karda aims to touch the hearts of viewers and resonate with their own experiences.
At the core of Jee Karda is the story of seven childhood friends who believed their lives would be sorted out by the time they reached the age of 30. However, as they approach this milestone, they come to the realization that their lives have become a massive, chaotic mess. Through love, laughter, mistakes, heartbreak, and personal growth, these friends navigate the complexities of life and learn that even the strongest friendships and relationships are susceptible to imperfections. Jee Karda presents a vibrant depiction of life, where shades of grey illuminate the human experience.
Behind the camera, Arunima Sharma takes the helm as the writer and director of Jee Karda, showcasing her talent following her work on projects like the short film "Yellow Tin Can Telephone" (2016) and the anthology of short films "Shor Se Shuruaat" (2016). Co-writers Hussain Dalal, known for his appearance on "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 5," and Abbas Dalal, recognized for his work on the Hindi dialogues of "Saaho," contribute their creative expertise to the series.
Under the banner of Maddock Films, producer Dinesh Vijan brings Jee Karda to life. Maddock Films has a rich history of producing critically acclaimed films such as "Love Aaj Kal" (2009), "Cocktail" (2012), "Go Goa Gone" (2013), "Badlapur" (2015), "Hindi Medium" (2017), and "Angrezi Medium" (2020), among others. With their extensive experience, the production house is poised to deliver a compelling and visually stunning series.
As the series gears up for its release, fans and critics eagerly anticipate its IMDb rating. Given the talented cast, compelling storyline, and skilled creative team behind the series, it is expected that Jee Karda will make a significant impact and garner positive reviews from viewers.