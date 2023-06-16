Jee Karda OTT Release Date: Where and When to Stream the Series Digitally

The highly anticipated original series, Jee Karda, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can mark their calendars for June 15, 2023, as that's when the series is scheduled to premiere on the popular OTT platform. Exclusive to Prime Video, Jee Karda will be available for streaming in India and 240 territories and countries worldwide. With a Prime subscription, users can enjoy the series, which consists of eight captivating episodes.

On June 2, 2023, Prime Video India made an exciting announcement on their YouTube channel regarding their upcoming project, Jee Karda. The series promises to be an emotional journey encompassing themes of love, dating, heartbreak, familial bonds, and the enduring power of friendship. Through its portrayal of the ups and downs of daily life, Jee Karda aims to touch the hearts of viewers and resonate with their own experiences.