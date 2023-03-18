Kabzaa Movie Review: Upendra’s film faces harsh criticism for being a cheap KGF rip-off

Critic’s review of the film “Kabzaa”: Totally skippable copy of KGF 2

Occasionally, a film can pave the way for a new trend in the entertainment industry by presenting an innovative concept or an exceptional cinematic experience. KGF is one such example that transformed the notion of heroism in Indian cinema. While it is acceptable to seek inspiration from such trendsetting movies, the problem with Kabzaa is that it appears to be a mere imitation of KGF. In order to captivate the audience, a film must have a distinctive factor, but Kabzaa fails to deliver one. From the storyline and the narration to the dialogues, Kabzaa seems to be a replica of KGF.

Even the voiceover that narrates the story in Kabzaa is strikingly similar to that of KGF. The makers of KGF ingeniously employed a blackout effect to intensify the impact of a car chase sequence in KGF 2. However, in Kabzaa, this particular effect is excessively used throughout the movie, irritating the audience. The filmmakers need to understand that what works for one movie may not necessarily work for another, and they need to move beyond their fixation with KGF.

The problems with Kabzaa do not end here. The film has an age-old storyline in which the protagonist enters the world of crime due to inevitable circumstances. The absence of emotions in the film renders the characters' struggles and pain meaningless. The focus of the movie was solely on creating a larger-than-life spectacle on a grand scale, while the storytelling aspect was neglected.

The second half of the film is a tedious and tiresome experience. The love story between the lead characters is uninteresting, and the romantic scenes only exacerbate the film's unending woes. The editing needed to be overhauled, as the fast cuts and the haphazard presentation of scenes only serve to detract from the film's overall quality. The movie is unnecessarily stretched out, and the announcement of a sequel to this lackluster film only adds insult to injury.

Overall, Kabzaa comes across as a loud, monotonous period action drama that falls short of all of its goals. In this tedious movie, Upendra and the cinematography are the only consolations. It's a letdown of a movie due to the predictable plot, uninteresting narrative, and lack of feeling.