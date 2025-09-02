Kadhikan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan and Mukesh’s Malayalam Film Online

Malayalam cinema fans have reason to rejoice as Kadhikan, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, is finally making its OTT debut. Starring Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, and Ketaki Narayan, the film was originally released in theatres on December 8, 2023. Despite strong performances and an emotional narrative, the movie underperformed at the box office. However, viewers who missed its theatrical run can now stream it online.
Kadhikan OTT Release Date and Platform
The makers have officially confirmed that Kadhikan will begin streaming on Manorama Max from September 4, 2025, at 12 a.m.. The announcement was made through a poster shared by the platform on social media.
This marks the film’s OTT debut, arriving more than two years after its theatrical release. With its digital release, Kadhikan joins Manorama Max
It’s growing Malayalam film catalogue, which recently added titles like Vasanthi, Koodal, Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor, and Samshayam.
Kadhikan Storyline
Set in the 1980s, Kadhikan tells the moving story of a once-renowned storyteller who now works at a sawmill, having abandoned his passion due to life’s hardships. His world changes when a 17-year-old boy from a juvenile home, with the help of the superintendent, seeks to learn the art of storytelling from him.
What begins as a mentorship soon blossoms into a deep bond between the two—one that rekindles the storyteller’s lost passion and gives the boy a new sense of direction. The film explores themes of mentorship, intergenerational connection, resilience, and the transformative power of stories.
Cast and Crew
Unni Mukundan – Lead role
Mukesh – Veteran storyteller
Ketaki Narayan – Key role
Supporting cast: Manoj Govindan, Gopu Krishna, Krishnanand, Sabitha Jayaraj
The film is helmed by Jayaraj, a National Award-winning director celebrated for his emotionally resonant and socially relevant storytelling. His recent works include Shanthamee Raathriyil (also streaming on Manorama Max) and Mehfil, which had a theatrical release earlier this year.
Why Kadhikan is Worth Watching
Features acclaimed actors Unni Mukundan (Malikappuram, Marco) and Mukesh in powerful roles.
Directed by Jayaraj, known for crafting sensitive, layered narratives.
Explores the timeless bond between art, teacher, and student.
Offers a heartfelt alternative to the commercial thrillers dominating Malayalam cinema.
The OTT Line-Up on Manorama Max
With Kadhikan joining the platform, Manorama Max continues to establish itself as a hub for Malayalam cinema. Along with this film, audiences can explore other titles like Vasanthi, Koodal, Samshayam, and the upcoming Flask (starring Saiju Kurup) and Sarkeet (featuring Asif Ali).
While Kadhikan did not achieve commercial success upon its 2023 release, its OTT debut on September 4, 2025, gives it a second life. For audiences who appreciate emotional storytelling and powerful performances, this is a must-watch Malayalam drama.
