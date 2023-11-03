Kangana Ranaut To Contest Elections? Actor Drops Big Hint

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering politics as she said that she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections with Lord Krishan’s blessings.
Kangana was in Dwarka to offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna on Friday morning where she was courted by reporters.
Upon being asked if she would be contesting in the next Lok Sabha elections, Kangana said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).”
Kangana praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for making the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at the Ayodhya temple possible “after 600 years of struggle”.
“With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world,” said the Tejas actor.
She further urged the Centre to create a facility to allow the pilgrims to visit the remains of the lost city of Dwarka that was submerged under the sea. “I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when we see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have darshan of the Lord. But whenever I get a moment from work, I come,” she said.
Kangana further added, “The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven.”
Meanwhile, she also talked about her upcoming projects like “Emergency” being directed and produced by her and “Tanu Weds Manu Part 3.