Kannada Actress Shobhitha Shivanna Found Dead in Hyderabad

Kannada television and film actress Shobhitha Shivanna was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. The 33-year-old actress is suspected to have taken her own life, with police indicating that she was found hanging from a fan in her home in C-Block, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Gachibowli.

The police were alerted after a complaint was received, and upon reaching the scene, they discovered her body. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of her tragic death. Her body has been moved to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Shobhitha Shivanna was a well-recognized figure in the Kannada entertainment industry, known for her roles in popular films such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in several TV serials, including Brahmagantu and Ninnindale. In recent years, she had been pursuing opportunities in the Telugu film industry.

Hailing from Sakleshpur in Hassan, Karnataka, Shobhitha’s career took off as a television anchor before she transitioned to acting. She became widely appreciated for her performances in TV shows like Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Krishna Rukmini, Deepavu Ninnade Galiyu Ninnade, and Manedevru.

Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the Kannada entertainment industry, with fans, friends, and colleagues expressing their grief and condolences on social media. The loss of such a promising talent has left the industry deeply saddened.

The police are continuing their investigation to understand the reasons behind this tragic incident.