Kannada Comedy movie Undenaama hits the OTT platforms

Undenaama, a Kannada language film released in 2023, has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts. Produced by Nandakishore C. under the banner of NK Studios and presented by Dr. TR Chandrashekaar, the film initially hit theaters on April 14. However, fans can now enjoy the movie digitally, as it has been released on OTT platforms.

To build anticipation for the film, Crystal Music, the music label associated with Undenaama, released the official trailer on YouTube on April 6, 2023. The trailer has already generated significant attention, accumulating over 208,507 views and 13K likes. This response indicates the growing interest and excitement surrounding the movie. Undenaama is expected to be a delightful comedy entertainer, promising laughter and entertainment for its audience.