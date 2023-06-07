Kannada Comedy movie Undenaama hits the OTT platforms

Undenaama, a Kannada language film released in 2023, has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts. Produced by Nandakishore C. under the banner of NK Studios and presented by Dr. TR Chandrashekaar, the film initially hit theaters on April 14. However, fans can now enjoy the movie digitally, as it has been released on OTT platforms.
To build anticipation for the film, Crystal Music, the music label associated with Undenaama, released the official trailer on YouTube on April 6, 2023. The trailer has already generated significant attention, accumulating over 208,507 views and 13K likes. This response indicates the growing interest and excitement surrounding the movie. Undenaama is expected to be a delightful comedy entertainer, promising laughter and entertainment for its audience.
The cast of Undenaama features a talented ensemble, including Dhanya Balakrishna, Komal Kumar, Harish Raj, Tabala Nani, Bank Janardhan, KGF Sampath, Vyshnavi, Apoorva, Tanisha Kuppanda, and others. K. L. Rajashekar takes the directorial helm for the film, while Sridhar V. Sambhram handles the music composition. K. M. Prakash serves as the film's editor, ensuring a seamless storytelling experience, and Naveen Kumar S. captures the visuals as the director of photography.
The storyline of Undenaama revolves around Venky, whose lifelong dream of getting married remains unfulfilled due to his father's habit of rejecting potential matches based on astrological predictions. Frustrated by this situation, Venky takes a daring step during a lockdown, which leads him into a series of challenging and humorous situations. As the story unfolds, viewers will witness the difficulties Venky faces from his community, immediate family, and friends. Undenaama promises to take audiences on an entertaining journey filled with laughter, emotions, and relatable situations.
Sun NXT, a popular streaming service, secured the OTT streaming rights for Undenaama. The film made its digital debut on June 2, 2023. The streaming platform has officially confirmed the availability of Undenaama on its player, allowing viewers to watch it conveniently from the comfort of their homes. The digital version of the film is presented in Kannada audio with subtitles, ensuring accessibility for a wider audience. Lastly, Undenaama has received high praise from audiences, as reflected in its IMDb rating of 9.1/10 at the time of writing this article. This impressive rating showcases the film's appeal and the positive response it has garnered from viewers.