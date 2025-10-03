Kannada OTT Releases October 2025: Kantara Chapter 1, Elumale, Maarigallu & More

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram

Synopsis: The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this film traces the roots of the folklore universe created by Rishab Shetty. Unlike the original, which arrived on OTT after 56 days, Kantara Chapter 1 lands on Prime Video within just four weeks of its theatrical release, streaming in all four south Indian languages.