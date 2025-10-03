Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Kannada OTT Releases October 2025: Kantara Chapter 1, Elumale, Maarigallu & More

October 2025 is a big month for Kannada OTT fans, with major releases like Kantara Chapter 1, Elumale, and Maarigallu. Streaming across Prime Video, Zee5, Sun NXT, and Namma Flix, the lineup offers thrillers, dramas, and folklore-inspired stories.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
kannada ott releases in oct

kannada ott releases in oct

The month of October 2025 brings some of the most-awaited Kannada films and web series to OTT, across platforms like Prime Video, Zee5, Sun NXT, and Namma Flix. From Raanna’s thriller Elumale to Rishab Shetty’s much-hyped Kantara Chapter 1 and Zee5’s original series Maarigallu, Kannada cinema fans are in for a packed month of entertainment.

Latest Kannada OTT Releases in October 2025

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
GowrishankarKannadaSun NXTOct 1Drama
KreemKannadaNamma FlixOct 1Thriller
ElumaleKannadaZee5Oct 17Period Thriller, Romance
Kantara Chapter 1KannadaPrime VideoOct 30Epic Drama, Action
MaarigalluKannadaZee5Oct 31Thriller, Folklore

Shows & Movies Streaming on Sun NXT

Gowrishankar

  • Release Date: Oct 1, 2025

  • Genre: Drama
    Synopsis: A drama-driven narrative exploring family bonds, emotions, and rural values, Gowrishankar is one of the first Kannada films kicking off the month.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Namma Flix

Kreem

  • Release Date: Oct 1, 2025

  • Genre: Thriller
    Synopsis: Kreem is an indie-style thriller that dives into psychological tension and dark storytelling.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Zee5

Elumale

  • Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

  • Genre: Period Thriller, Romance

  • Cast: Raanna, Priyanka Achar, Kishore, TS Nagabharana, Jagapathi Babu
    Synopsis: Directed by Puneeth Rangaswamy and backed by Tharun Sudhir, Elumale is a cross-border love story set in the past. Blending three different arcs into one gripping narrative, the film stands out as Raanna’s sophomore project after Ek Love Ya.

Maarigallu

Divine folklore at core of Zee5's new Kannada show Maarigallu

  • Release Date: Oct 31, 2025

  • Genre: Thriller, Folklore

  • Cast: Praveen Tej
    Synopsis: Set in the 90s, Maarigallu is Zee Network’s third Kannada original series. Directed by Devaraj Poojary, the thriller mixes divine folklore with human greed and suspense.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Kantara Chapter 1

  • Release Date: Oct 30, 2025

  • Genre: Epic Drama, Action

  • Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram
    Synopsis: The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this film traces the roots of the folklore universe created by Rishab Shetty. Unlike the original, which arrived on OTT after 56 days, Kantara Chapter 1 lands on Prime Video within just four weeks of its theatrical release, streaming in all four south Indian languages.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Kannada OTT Titles This Month

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video): The most-awaited Kannada film of 2025, Rishab Shetty expands the Kantara universe with a gripping prequel.

  2. Elumale (Zee5): Raanna’s period thriller offers a layered mix of love, betrayal, and suspense.

  3. Maarigallu (Zee5): A fresh Kannada web series blending folklore and mystery, adding depth to Zee’s regional originals lineup.

Also Read:

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date – When and Where to Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's movie

OTT Releases Kannada