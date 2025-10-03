Kannada OTT Releases October 2025: Kantara Chapter 1, Elumale, Maarigallu & More

The month of October 2025 brings some of the most-awaited Kannada films and web series to OTT, across platforms like Prime Video, Zee5, Sun NXT, and Namma Flix. From Raanna’s thriller Elumale to Rishab Shetty’s much-hyped Kantara Chapter 1 and Zee5’s original series Maarigallu, Kannada cinema fans are in for a packed month of entertainment.
Latest Kannada OTT Releases in October 2025
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Gowrishankar
|Kannada
|Sun NXT
|Oct 1
|Drama
|Kreem
|Kannada
|Namma Flix
|Oct 1
|Thriller
|Elumale
|Kannada
|Zee5
|Oct 17
|Period Thriller, Romance
|Kantara Chapter 1
|Kannada
|Prime Video
|Oct 30
|Epic Drama, Action
|Maarigallu
|Kannada
|Zee5
|Oct 31
|Thriller, Folklore
Shows & Movies Streaming on Sun NXT
Gowrishankar
Release Date: Oct 1, 2025
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A drama-driven narrative exploring family bonds, emotions, and rural values, Gowrishankar is one of the first Kannada films kicking off the month.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Namma Flix
Kreem
Release Date: Oct 1, 2025
Genre: Thriller
Synopsis: Kreem is an indie-style thriller that dives into psychological tension and dark storytelling.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Zee5
Elumale
Release Date: Oct 17, 2025
Genre: Period Thriller, Romance
Cast: Raanna, Priyanka Achar, Kishore, TS Nagabharana, Jagapathi Babu
Synopsis: Directed by Puneeth Rangaswamy and backed by Tharun Sudhir, Elumale is a cross-border love story set in the past. Blending three different arcs into one gripping narrative, the film stands out as Raanna’s sophomore project after Ek Love Ya.
Maarigallu
Release Date: Oct 31, 2025
Genre: Thriller, Folklore
Cast: Praveen Tej
Synopsis: Set in the 90s, Maarigallu is Zee Network’s third Kannada original series. Directed by Devaraj Poojary, the thriller mixes divine folklore with human greed and suspense.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Kantara Chapter 1
Release Date: Oct 30, 2025
Genre: Epic Drama, Action
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram
Synopsis: The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this film traces the roots of the folklore universe created by Rishab Shetty. Unlike the original, which arrived on OTT after 56 days, Kantara Chapter 1 lands on Prime Video within just four weeks of its theatrical release, streaming in all four south Indian languages.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Kannada OTT Titles This Month
Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video): The most-awaited Kannada film of 2025, Rishab Shetty expands the Kantara universe with a gripping prequel.
Elumale (Zee5): Raanna’s period thriller offers a layered mix of love, betrayal, and suspense.
Maarigallu (Zee5): A fresh Kannada web series blending folklore and mystery, adding depth to Zee’s regional originals lineup.
