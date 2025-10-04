Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Story, Cast, Box Office & Streaming Details

Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, has finally hit the theatres and is already making waves at the box office. Following the monumental success of the 2022 film Kantara, the latest instalment takes audiences back in time to explore the mythological roots of the Kantara universe. Fans who couldn’t catch the movie on the big screen are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know about its digital premiere, storyline, cast, and early reception.
Kantara Chapter 1 Theatrical Release and Storyline
Released onOctober 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set centuries before the events of the first film, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in the 4th century CE. Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film traces the mystical origins of the Daivas Panjurli and Guliga, who play a central role in the Kantara folklore.
The story unfolds in the dense forests of coastal Karnataka, where a tribal community lives in harmony with nature. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce warrior and protector of the forest, who stands against King Kulasekhara (played by Gulshan Devaiah), a tyrant seeking to exploit its resources. With divine forces intervening in the battle, the film blends folklore, history, and spirituality into a visually breathtaking narrative.
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date and Platform
According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital streaming rights for Kantara: Chapter 1 in a record-breaking deal worth ₹125 crore, making it one of the highest-valued post-theatrical deals for a Kannada film, second only to KGF 2.
OTT Release Date (Tentative): October 30, 2025
Available Languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam (from day one)
Hindi Release: Expected after a delay of 6–8 weeks
While an official confirmation is awaited, this aligns with Prime Video’s typical strategy of releasing big-ticket films within four weeks of their theatrical run.
Star Cast of Kantara Chapter 1
The epic boasts a strong ensemble cast:
Rishab Shetty as Berme
Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi
Gulshan Devaiah as King Kulasekhara
Jayaram in a pivotal role
Supporting cast includes Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and the late Rakesh Poojary
The film has been produced by Hombale Films and shot over 250 days with thousands of crew members, ensuring a grand cinematic experience.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection
Kantara: Chapter 1 opened to a thunderous response, grossing approximately ₹60 crore net in India and ₹90 crore worldwide on its opening day. This marks a 1400% higher opening than the first instalment, which had a modest debut before growing into a sleeper hit.
With this momentum, the film is projected to challenge the year’s highest-grossing Indian release, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned over ₹800 crore worldwide. If the trend continues, Kantara: Chapter 1 may well claim the title of 2025’s biggest blockbuster.
Audience and Critical Reception
Early reviews have praised Rishab Shetty’s dual contribution as both director and actor. His portrayal of Berme has been described as intense and immersive, while his direction has been applauded for its scale and vision. Viewers also appreciated Rukmini Vasanth’s emotional performance and Gulshan Devaiah’s commanding presence.
Critics have highlighted the film’s visual grandeur, spiritual depth, and rooted storytelling, with many recommending watching it in its original Kannada version to fully experience the cultural authenticity.
With a powerful storyline rooted in folklore, stellar performances, and record-breaking box office numbers, Kantara: Chapter 1 has proven itself as a true pan-Indian spectacle. Its digital release on Amazon Prime Video in October 2025 will make it accessible to a global audience, further cementing Rishab Shetty’s place as one of India’s most visionary filmmakers.
