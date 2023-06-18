Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament In London

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured at the British Parliament in London for his contributions to the global entertainment industry.
The event will take place next week and Karan Johar will be honoured in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament, a statement shared by his team mentioned.
The event is set to take place at the Palace of Westminster, which houses both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of United Kingdom.
Karan Johar has an excellent relationship with the United Kingdom with many of his films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil shot there.
He was named a Visit Britain Goodwill Ambassador in 2012 for his special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.
Upon their theatrical releases, his blockbusters Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan broke records becoming the highest grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office. Karan Johar runs Dharma Productions, one of India’s leading production houses.
Karan Johar had made his directorial debut with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 and will be returning to the director’s chair after a seven year gap with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing on July 28.
The family drama will feature Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. This year also marks Karan Johar’s 25th year in the global entertainment industry.