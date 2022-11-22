Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his birthday today: Pyar Ka Panchnama Actor Turns 32

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan turns a year older today. The actor who has delivered 2022's mega-hit Pyar Ka Panchnama and is gearing up for a lot of films in the following year received a pleasant present from his family. Kartik held a small party at home with just members in attendance. He also uploaded some photographs on Instagram.
In the images, we can see Kartik seated before celebration balloons that read 'Happy Birthday Koki'. As he slices the cake, seated alongside him is his dog named Katori. In the following shot, he is seen posing with his parents. Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Kartik said, "In every birth, I would desire to be born as your koki… Thank you for the wonderful birthday surprise mummy- daddy, Katori n Kiki."
Kartik Aryan, who is constantly trying to carve out a place for himself in Bollywood, is quickly becoming one of Bollywood's hottest leading men, with a killer smile and charming demeanor that have won the hearts of countless fans. Not only is he an excellent performer, but he also has a sizable online following. The fact that Kartik Aryan's father wanted him to become a doctor rather than an actor may come as a surprise to you. However, the actor ultimately decided to pursue a life in show business.
Kartik Aaryan's meteoric rise to fame in Bollywood was achieved through years of perseverance. He came from the "outside" but is successful in carving out his own niche in Bollywood. The release of his latest film, the critically acclaimed smash hit, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," catapulted him to the status of a global superstar. More than that, he's got a great roster of movies coming up, and every director in Bollywood wants to cast him.
Kartik initially pursued a degree in engineering but later switched to acting as a vocation. What's also noteworthy is that in Kartik Aryan's household, everyone is a medical professional. His mother, Mala Tiwari, is a gynaecologist, and both his father, Manish Tiwari, and sister, Kritika Tiwari, are paediatricians. Kartik wasn't a slacker in the classroom; he's always had a high IQ. Kartik Aryan attended St. Paul's School in Gwalior, where he was born and raised after his parents moved there in 1988. Then he upped and left for Mumbai, where he enrolled at DY Patil College, Navi Mumbai, to earn his degree in engineering.
Kartik Aryan began his career as a model. It was then that he got noticed and he was cast in his debut movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Released in 2011, this film was directed by Luv Ranjan. Kartik was then cast in Luv Ranjan's subsequent film, Akashvani. He collaborated with Subhash Ghai and appeared in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,' among other films. This movie was well received, but it wasn't until "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" that Kartik became a household name. Especially due to the long rant monologue. After its 2018 release, the film was an instant hit.
His subsequent flicks, such as Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Dhamaka, all contributed to his rising star status. The success of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" propelled him to the heights of fame he now enjoys. We wish him a very happy birthday!