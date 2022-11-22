Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his birthday today: Pyar Ka Panchnama Actor Turns 32

Kartik Aryan, who is constantly trying to carve out a place for himself in Bollywood, is quickly becoming one of Bollywood's hottest leading men, with a killer smile and charming demeanor that have won the hearts of countless fans. Not only is he an excellent performer, but he also has a sizable online following. The fact that Kartik Aryan's father wanted him to become a doctor rather than an actor may come as a surprise to you. However, the actor ultimately decided to pursue a life in show business.