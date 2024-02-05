Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024: Registration, Eligibility, and Application Process

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024: Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up for the 16th season of the immensely popular Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) show. Aspiring participants with dreams of becoming millionaires can now register for the audition, with the registration process set to begin in April 2024.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Host and Schedule

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will continue to anchor the show, captivating audiences with his charm and hosting prowess. KBC Season 16 is expected to air on Sonyliv channel during evening hours.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Required Documents

Candidates need to submit:

Four recent passport-sized colored photographs.

Valid proofs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, birth certificate, passport, voter ID, or driver’s license.

Valid address proofs like electricity bill, landline phone bill, passport, voter ID, driver’s license, or ration card.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Registration Details

Interested individuals can register online through the official website www.sonyliv.com .

The registration window is set to open in April 2024.

Applicants must fill out the online form, providing accurate details and uploading necessary documents.

A registration fee of Rs. 1000 per candidate is applicable, payable through online modes.

Participating via Sonyliv Application

Download the Sonyliv App from the Google Play store.

Enter email and mobile number.

Choose age and gender from the options provided.

Select the desired answer choices.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for KBC 2024, participants must:

Be citizens of India. Provide all required documents accurately. Familiarize themselves with the rules and regulations of KBC.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Selection Process

The KBC selection process involves four stages:

Online Registration: Complete the registration form and answer the questions.

Screening: Shortlisting of candidates based on correct answers.

Audition: Auditions conducted nationwide.

Personal Interview: Final selection through a personal interview.

KBC Queries Answering Process