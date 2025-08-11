Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 – Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Host, and What to Expect

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 (KBC 17) will officially premiere on August 11, 2025, hosted by legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. This milestone season marks 25 years since the quiz show first aired in India, making it one of the longest-running reality shows in the country.
The series, based on the global format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, continues to blend knowledge, entertainment, and life-changing opportunities for contestants from all walks of life.
KBC 17 Release Date, Time, Channel, and Where to Watch Online
Premiere Date: August 11, 2025
Time: 9:00 PM IST
Days: Monday to Friday
TV Broadcast: Sony TV
OTT Streaming: SonyLIV
Episodes will air on television and stream online simultaneously, making them accessible to viewers across India and abroad.
Amitabh Bachchan Returns as Host for the 25th Anniversary Season
Barring one season in 2003 when Shah Rukh Khan hosted, Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of KBC since 2000. His deep connection with the audience, combined with his personal insights and on-stage warmth, has been central to the show’s appeal.
Speaking about Season 17, Bachchan mentioned starting the first day of shooting with “shaking knees,” showing that even after decades, his passion for the show remains undiminished.
New Changes and Highlights in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17
For its silver jubilee, KBC 17 will introduce:
More challenging questions and a faster-paced game format.
Special anniversary celebrations in the premiere week.
New contestant profiles from a broader range of professions and regions.
Continued use of iconic lifelines like Phone a Friend and Audience Poll.
The season’s campaign, #JahanAkalHaiWahaanAkadHai, emphasizes intellect, confidence, and the pride of knowledge.
How to Watch KBC 17 on Sony TV, SonyLIV
First Aired: 2000
Format Origin: British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Impact: Boosting awareness about education, general knowledge, and empowerment.
Cultural Relevance: Contestants’ life stories often inspire millions, making KBC both a quiz and a social platform.
Streaming Options
KBC 17 will be available on:
SonyLIV – Official streaming partner.
FAQ
