KBC Season 17 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) will return with its 17th season, and fans can look forward to another exciting and engaging show. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, KBC is known for its question-and-answer format, where contestants will answer increasingly difficult questions to win cash prizes. Each season brings something new, and Season 17 will likely introduce fresh lifelines and surprises. Expected to air in August 2025, the new season will continue to inspire and entertain viewers with its mix of knowledge, emotions, and the familiar charm of Amitabh Bachchan. Whether you're a longtime fan or a new viewer, KBC Season 17 will be a show you won't want to miss.

All You Need to Know:

Here are some additional details about the KBC:

Format: KBC follows a question-and-answer format where contestants answer multiple-choice questions to win cash prizes. The difficulty level increases with each question, and contestants can use lifelines for assistance.

Genre: It falls under the quiz and game show genre.

Production: The show is produced by several companies- BIG Synergy (seasons 1-10) Studio NEXT (seasons 10-Present) Tree of Knowledge (Digi TOK) (seasons 11-Present)

Streaming Platform: KBC airs on Sony TV. KBC episodes are available for streaming on Sony LIV, enabling viewers to catch up on previous episodes and enjoy highlights online.

KBC Release Date and Time

Since the last two seasons were released in August, it has been expected that KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) Season 17 will also release around August 2025. This season will continue the tradition of being hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. As with previous seasons, the show will likely start airing on Sony TV and be available on SonyLiv. The exact release date will likely be announced closer to the time, following the usual promotional build-up.

KBC all Season Release Date: