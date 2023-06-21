Kerala Crime Files 2023: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Episodes, Cast, Budget, and OTT Platform

Kerala Crime Files 2023 is set to make its mark as the first-ever Malayalam web series to stream on the popular OTT platform. Despite the widespread acclaim received by Malayalam content on OTT platforms during the pandemic, web series had not been explored by the industry's artists and technicians. However, director Ahammed Khabeer's Kerala Crime Files is set to change that, becoming Disney+ Hotstar's first original web series in Malayalam.

With four more web series already greenlit by the platform, the interest in Kerala Crime Files will be significant. The series is based on true events and features an intriguing premise that has proven successful in other languages. Here's everything you need to know about Kerala Crime Files: Shiju, Parayil Veedu, and Neendakara