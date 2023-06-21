Kerala Crime Files 2023: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Episodes, Cast, Budget, and OTT Platform

Kerala Crime Files 2023 is set to make its mark as the first-ever Malayalam web series to stream on the popular OTT platform. Despite the widespread acclaim received by Malayalam content on OTT platforms during the pandemic, web series had not been explored by the industry's artists and technicians. However, director Ahammed Khabeer's Kerala Crime Files is set to change that, becoming Disney+ Hotstar's first original web series in Malayalam.
With four more web series already greenlit by the platform, the interest in Kerala Crime Files will be significant. The series is based on true events and features an intriguing premise that has proven successful in other languages. Here's everything you need to know about Kerala Crime Files: Shiju, Parayil Veedu, and Neendakara
The web series is based on a true case that occurred in the past decade. It revolves around a team of five police officers, led by SI Manoj, as they strive to solve the murder of a sex worker in a lodge. The only clue they have is a fake address. The series, written by Ashiq Amar, the scriptwriter of Madhuram, and directed by Ahammed Khabeer, delves into the plot intricacies and the team's pursuit of justice. The showrunner is Rahul Riji Nair, known for helming Kho Kho and Dakini. The team drew inspiration from a group of policemen who received the Kerala Police badge of honor in 2012. Following the format of Disney+ Hotstar's recent Telugu thriller web series, Shaitan, each episode will have a runtime of 25 to 30 minutes. With its captivating content, the series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout.
Kerala Crime Files is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. In addition to Malayalam, the series will be available in Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. This marks a significant milestone as the first-ever web series in Malayalam to be streamed on the platform, which has previously released direct-to-OTT movies like Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and 12th Man directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Apart from acclaimed Malayalam actors Lal and Aju Varghese, who portray the lead investigative officers in the series, Kerala Crime Files features Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Zhinz Shan, and Devaki Rajendran in pivotal roles. The talented crew behind the series includes DOP Jithin Stanislaus, composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, and editor Mahesh Bhuvanend. Reportedly, Disney+ Hotstar's first Malayalam web series was produced with a budget of less than Rs 8 crore. While the exact figure has not been disclosed by the makers, sources from the team affirm that no compromises were made on the quality of the series, which is on par with a theatrical film.
Kerala Crime Files will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform has also greenlit several other noteworthy web series, including a comedy featuring Sunny Wayne and Nikhila Vimal, a dark comedy with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Kalabhavan Shajohn, and a social drama titled 1000+ Babies, starring Rahman and Neena Gupta.
The plot of Kerala Crime Files delves deep into the complexities of the criminal justice system, unraveling a thrilling tale of investigation, suspense, and mystery. With each episode, viewers will be taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they accompany SI Manoj and his team on their relentless pursuit of justice. The series promises to deliver a gripping narrative, showcasing the tireless efforts of the police officers to solve the perplexing murder case.
As the release date draws nearer, the anticipation surrounding Kerala Crime Files continues to grow. With its compelling storyline, talented cast, high production values, and the backing of a renowned OTT platform, the series is poised to make a lasting impact on the Malayalam web series landscape. Viewers can prepare themselves for an enthralling journey into the world of crime, investigation, and justice when Kerala Crime Files finally hits the screens on June 23, 2023.