Kerala State Film Awards 2025 Winners: Mammootty Creates History with 7th Best Actor Win, Manjummel Boys Dominates the Night

The 55th edition of the Kerala State Film Awards was announced at Ramanilayam, Thrissur, honouring the best of Malayalam cinema. The seven-member jury, chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj, revealed the winners on Monday, marking another remarkable year for Malayalam films.
Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Overview
- The Kerala State Film Awards were instituted in 1969 to promote artistic excellence in Malayalam cinema. Since 1998, the awards have been managed by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy under the Department of Cultural Affairs. This annual event continues to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling in the Malayalam film industry.
Mammootty Sets a New Record with 7th Best Actor Award
Veteran superstar Mammootty added another feather to his illustrious cap by winning the Best Actor (Male) award for his stellar performance in Bramayugam. With this win, he has now bagged the Best Actor title seven times, surpassing Mohanlal and Urvashi, who each have six awards. Mammootty previously won for films such as Adiyozhukkukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Vidheyan, Kaazhcha, Paleri Manikyam, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
Manjummel Boys Wins Big at Kerala State Film Awards 2025
The survival drama Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, taking home nine awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Design. The film’s technical brilliance and emotional depth made it a standout in this year’s competition.
Full List of Kerala State Film Awards 2025 Winners
Major Categories
Best Film:Manjummel Boys
Best Actor (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima
Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys
Best Second Film:Feminichi Fathima
Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed for Feminichi Fathima
Best Popular Film:Premalu
Acting Awards
Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys), Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)
Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam
Special Jury Award for Acting (Male): Tovino Thomas (ARM), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam)
Special Jury Award for Acting (Female): Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillea), Darshana Rajendran (Paradise)
Special Jury Award for Women/Transgender People: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light
Technical and Creative Categories
Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise
Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea
Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea
Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for Manjummel Boys
Best Editor: Sooraj ES for Kishkindha Kaandam
Best Art/Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for Manjummel Boys
Best VFX:ARM
Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Bougainvillea and Bramayugam
Best Costume Design: Sameera Saneesh for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea
Best Dance Choreographer: Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas M.V. for Bougainvillea
Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for Bougainvillea
Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for Bramayugam
Best Lyricist: Vedan for “Kuthanthram” (Manjummel Boys)
Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar for “Kiliye” (ARM)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy for “Aarorum” (Am Ah)
Best Sync Sound:Pani
Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for Manjummel Boys
Best Sound Mixing: Fazal A. Backer, Shijin Melvin Hutton for Manjummel Boys
Best Processing Lab/Colorist: Shree Warrier for Manjummel Boys and Bougainvillea
Literary and Writing Awards on Cinema
Best Book on Cinema:Penpaattu Thaarakal - Malayala Cinemapattukalile Pennaavishkaarangal by C.S. Meenakshi
Best Article on Cinema:Maayunna Nalukettukalum - Malayalam Cinemayum Maarunna Bhaavukathvangalum by Valsan Vathussery
Special Jury Award for Article on Cinema:Samayathinte Vistheernam by Noufal Mariyam Blathoor
Dubbing Awards
Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip for Barroz
Best Dubbing Artist (Male): Bhasi Vaikom for Barroz
A Celebration of Excellence in Malayalam Cinema
The Kerala State Film Awards 2025 once again showcased the depth and diversity of Malayalam cinema. From Mammootty’s record-breaking win to Manjummel Boys’ sweeping victory, the event honoured exceptional talent across performance, direction, music, and technical brilliance.
As Malayalam cinema continues to impress audiences worldwide, this year’s winners highlight the creative strength and storytelling power that define Kerala’s thriving film industry.
