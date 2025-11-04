Kerala State Film Awards 2025 Winners: Mammootty Creates History with 7th Best Actor Win, Manjummel Boys Dominates the Night

The 55th edition of the Kerala State Film Awards was announced at Ramanilayam, Thrissur, honouring the best of Malayalam cinema. The seven-member jury, chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj, revealed the winners on Monday, marking another remarkable year for Malayalam films.

Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Overview

The Kerala State Film Awards were instituted in 1969 to promote artistic excellence in Malayalam cinema. Since 1998, the awards have been managed by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy under the Department of Cultural Affairs. This annual event continues to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling in the Malayalam film industry.

Mammootty Sets a New Record with 7th Best Actor Award

Veteran superstar Mammootty added another feather to his illustrious cap by winning the Best Actor (Male) award for his stellar performance in Bramayugam. With this win, he has now bagged the Best Actor title seven times, surpassing Mohanlal and Urvashi, who each have six awards. Mammootty previously won for films such as Adiyozhukkukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Vidheyan, Kaazhcha, Paleri Manikyam, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Manjummel Boys Wins Big at Kerala State Film Awards 2025

The survival drama Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, taking home nine awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Design. The film’s technical brilliance and emotional depth made it a standout in this year’s competition.

Full List of Kerala State Film Awards 2025 Winners

Major Categories

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Actor (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima

Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys

Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed for Feminichi Fathima

Best Popular Film:Premalu

Acting Awards

Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys), Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)

Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam

Special Jury Award for Acting (Male): Tovino Thomas (ARM), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam)

Special Jury Award for Acting (Female): Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillea), Darshana Rajendran (Paradise)

Special Jury Award for Women/Transgender People: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light

Technical and Creative Categories

Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise

Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for Manjummel Boys

Best Editor: Sooraj ES for Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Art/Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for Manjummel Boys

Best VFX: ARM

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Bougainvillea and Bramayugam

Best Costume Design: Sameera Saneesh for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea

Best Dance Choreographer: Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas M.V. for Bougainvillea

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for Bougainvillea

Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for Bramayugam

Best Lyricist: Vedan for “Kuthanthram” (Manjummel Boys)

Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar for “Kiliye” (ARM)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy for “Aarorum” (Am Ah)

Best Sync Sound: Pani

Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for Manjummel Boys

Best Sound Mixing: Fazal A. Backer, Shijin Melvin Hutton for Manjummel Boys

Best Processing Lab/Colorist: Shree Warrier for Manjummel Boys and Bougainvillea

Literary and Writing Awards on Cinema

Best Book on Cinema: Penpaattu Thaarakal - Malayala Cinemapattukalile Pennaavishkaarangal by C.S. Meenakshi

Best Article on Cinema: Maayunna Nalukettukalum - Malayalam Cinemayum Maarunna Bhaavukathvangalum by Valsan Vathussery

Special Jury Award for Article on Cinema:Samayathinte Vistheernam by Noufal Mariyam Blathoor

Dubbing Awards

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip for Barroz

Best Dubbing Artist (Male): Bhasi Vaikom for Barroz

A Celebration of Excellence in Malayalam Cinema

The Kerala State Film Awards 2025 once again showcased the depth and diversity of Malayalam cinema. From Mammootty’s record-breaking win to Manjummel Boys’ sweeping victory, the event honoured exceptional talent across performance, direction, music, and technical brilliance.

As Malayalam cinema continues to impress audiences worldwide, this year’s winners highlight the creative strength and storytelling power that define Kerala’s thriving film industry.

