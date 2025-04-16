Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan Bring History Alive in a Courtroom Showdown

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar steps into the shoes of a fearless freedom fighter once again — but this time, not on the battlefield. Kesari Chapter 2 takes a dramatic turn from its prequel, delivering a compelling courtroom drama set against the backdrop of one of the darkest chapters in colonial India — the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, this sequel uncovers the legal resistance that sparked a silent revolution.

Release Date

April 18, 2025

The film is scheduled to hit theatres nationwide, with online bookings now open on platforms like BookMyShow.

Director & Production

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 draws inspiration from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghy Palat and Pushpa Palat. It unpacks one of the lesser-known chapters of India’s freedom movement, emphasizing justice, courage, and resilience.

Cast

Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who challenged the British regime

R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley, a sharp legal mind representing the British Crown

Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a journalist navigating a colonial world

Regina Cassandra as Palat Kunhimalu, Nair’s wife and emotional anchor

Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer

Alezz O’Nell as Lord Chelmsford

Steven Hartley as Judge McArdie

Plot

Set in the post-1919 colonial era, Kesari Chapter 2 captures the intense courtroom confrontation between C. Sankaran Nair and the British authorities, following the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre. As the legal case unfolds, the film uncovers a hidden struggle to expose the truth and seek justice for countless innocent lives lost.

On which OTT platform Kesari Chapter 2 will be released?

OTT Platform: After its theatrical run, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to premiere on JioHotstar.

First Reviews

The film recently had its first special screening in New Delhi, earning overwhelming praise from political leaders, entrepreneurs, and early viewers. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described the movie as "a powerful and moving tribute to India's freedom movement." Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauded the film’s portrayal of patriotism, calling it “impressive and touching.”

Rahul Sharma, entrepreneur and husband of actress Asin, remarked:

“We’ve all read about Jallianwala Bagh in history books, but nothing prepares you for the truth I witnessed today... This is content deserving of a National Award.”

Actor Akshay Kumar responded with gratitude, expressing hope that the story of C. Sankaran Nair reaches audiences across India.

What Makes Kesari 2 Stand Out

A powerful courtroom narrative that’s rarely explored in Bollywood

Intense performances by Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan

A story based on true events that challenge historical silence

Patriotic themes with modern relevanceSummary

Kesari Chapter 2 isn't just a film — it's a reminder of the quiet battles that shaped India's freedom. Through bold storytelling and stirring performances, the film uncovers the firebrand legal legacy of C. Sankaran Nair. Whether you're a history buff or simply a lover of impactful cinema, this April 18 release promises to leave you both informed and inspired.

