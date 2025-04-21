Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar’s Latest Courtroom Drama

Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday are currently captivating audiences in theatres with their newly released film Kesari Chapter 2. The film, which hit the big screens on April 18, 2025, is already making headlines, earning over ₹17.25 crore within the first two days of release. With its intense courtroom drama and patriotic themes, many are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know.

OTT Release Date and Platform

The digital rights for Kesari Chapter 2 have been acquired by JioHotstar for a staggering ₹105 crore, making it one of the most significant OTT deals of the year. While an official announcement is still pending, the film is expected to premiere on the platform around June 20, 2025, following a standard two-month theatrical run.

Plot Overview

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the real-life story of C. Sankaran Nair, a prominent Indian lawyer and freedom fighter. The narrative is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The film follows Nair (played by Akshay Kumar), who initially collaborates with the British government to investigate the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. However, upon uncovering the horrifying truth that General Dyer ordered the deadly firing on thousands of unarmed civilians, Nair chooses to stand against the empire. His bold move to sue both the British government and General Dyer became a turning point in colonial India’s legal and political history.

Joining Nair in this fight are Pargat Singh (played by Krish Rao), a courageous young freedom fighter, and Dilreet Gill (played by Ananya Panday), an ambitious law student. On the opposing side is Neville McKinley (portrayed by R. Madhavan), an Anglo-Indian lawyer determined to defend the British version of events while harboring personal vendettas.

What Makes the Film Stand Out

Unlike typical patriotic films, Kesari Chapter 2 dives deep into the power of law, resistance, and truth. The courtroom sequences are gripping, loaded with historical context and emotional resonance. Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, the film serves as a spiritual successor to Kesari (2019), blending history with high-stakes drama.

Kesari Chapter 2 has already generated buzz for its powerful performances and strong storytelling. While it's currently running successfully in theatres, fans who prefer streaming can look forward to its digital debut on JioHotstar in late June 2025. Whether you’re a history buff or a fan of courtroom thrillers, this film promises a gripping cinematic experience that you won’t want to miss.

