Khakee: The Bengal Chapter OTT Release: Platform, cast & more

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter OTT Release

After the massive success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Neeraj Pandey returns with another gripping installment—Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. This Netflix crime thriller brings together Bengali cinema’s biggest stars, Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, marking their first-ever on-screen collaboration. Set in 2003, the series explores Bengal’s criminal underworld, where powerful politicians and ruthless gangsters reign supreme. With two determined police officers leading the charge, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter promises an intense and action-packed experience.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter OTT Release Date

The official OTT release date for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. However, reports suggest that the series will premiere in early 2025. Given the popularity of its predecessor, expectations are high for this next chapter in the Khakee series.

All You Need to Know

Format: Web Series

Debatma Mandal, Tushar Kanti Ray Showrunner: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Production House: Friday Filmworks

Friday Filmworks OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix OTT Release Date: Early 2025 (Tentative)

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Cast and Crew

Main Cast

Jeet as IPS Arjun Maitra

Prosenjit Chatterjee as a powerful politician

Saswata Chatterjee as a dreaded gangster

Parambrata Chatterjee as a conflicted police officer

Ritwik Bhowmik as a rising criminal mastermind

Aadil Khan as a crime syndicate member

Chitrangada Singh as a rival politician

Pooja Chopra as IPS Arjun Maitra’s wife

Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das in supporting roles

Crew

Plot Overview

Set in the early 2000s, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter takes viewers into the dark alleys of Kolkata, where crime, politics, and law enforcement collide. The story follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra (Jeet), a fearless cop determined to clean the city of its deep-rooted corruption. However, his biggest challenge comes in the form of a powerful politician (Prosenjit Chatterjee) and a ruthless gangster (Saswata Chatterjee), who control the state’s criminal empire from the shadows.

As Arjun Maitra battles political pressure, betrayals, and bloodshed, Parambrata Chatterjee’s character struggles with his own moral dilemmas. Meanwhile, Ritwik Bhowmik and Aadil Khan play rising criminals who aim to take over Kolkata’s underworld.

With intense action sequences, unexpected twists, and high-stakes drama, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter promises to be an unforgettable crime thriller.

OTT Release Details and Where to Watch

Theatrical Release Date: N/A (Direct OTT Release)

N/A (Direct OTT Release) OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Expected OTT Release Date: Early 2025

How to Download Khakee: The Bengal Chapter on Netflix

For those who prefer to watch offline, Netflix offers a download option. Here’s how to download the series:

Open Netflix: Sign in to your Netflix account. Search for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Use the search bar to find the series. Select and Download: Click on the download button for offline viewing. Watch Anytime: Access the episodes from the ‘Downloads’ section without an internet connection.

Why Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter?

Bengali Superstars Together: Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee share the screen for the first time.

Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee share the screen for the first time. Gritty Crime Thriller: Explores Kolkata’s crime world with political power struggles.

Explores Kolkata’s crime world with political power struggles. Intense Action & Drama: Packed with high-octane action sequences and emotional conflicts.

Packed with high-octane action sequences and emotional conflicts. Neeraj Pandey’s Signature Style: A gripping screenplay from the creator of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Conclusion

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most exciting releases of 2025. With a stellar cast, gripping narrative, and action-packed sequences, the series is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for the official OTT release date and get ready to stream Khakee: The Bengal Chapter on Netflix soon!

FAQ

1. Is khakee season 2 coming?

- Netflix India Renews 'Khakee' For Season 2 & Forges Partnership With Producer Friday Storytellers - IMDb. Netflix has renewed Indian cop drama Khakee: The Bihar Chapter for a second season and struck a wider creative partnership deal with the show's creator, Friday Storytellers.

2. Whose story is khakee the bihar chapter?

- The story is about how Sheikhpura SP Amit Lodha brings the Ashok Mahto gang to justice, while navigating his personal issues.

3. Is there any abusive language in khakee the bihar chapter?

- No use of adult content and bad words which these days series think as a pride to add the exclusive content which targets only a set of audience. Good job by neeraj pandey and all the technicians who worked on this project. Many of us didn't know about the massacres in bihar state.