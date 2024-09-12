Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners List: All-Season

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on Colors TV on July 27, 2024. With the subtitle "Darr Ki Nayi Kahaaniyaan In Romania," this season is set in Bucharest, Romania. It features 12 celebrities taking on daring challenges that test their limits. The show promises high-octane stunts and dramatic moments across 14 episodes. As the contestants face their fears in breathtaking locations, viewers can expect an exciting mix of adventure and suspense.
The contestants for this season include:
Abhishek Kumar
Gashmeer Mahajani
Karan Veer Mehra
Krishna Shroff
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Niyati Fatnani
Shalin Bhanot
Sumona Chakravarti
Shilpa Shinde
Aashish Mehrotra
Aditi Sharma
Asim Riaz
Here is the list of winners and runner-ups from all seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi:
The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 will be filmed on September 15, 2024, at Mumbai's Film City. Although the exact air date hasn't been confirmed, it is expected to be broadcast in mid-October. The top three finalists—Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Karanveer Mehra—will compete for the title. This season has been filled with excitement, including unexpected twists and wildcard entries of previously eliminated contestants. Fans are eagerly awaiting the finale, which promises to deliver a dramatic and thrilling conclusion to the season.
When will the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 be filmed?
The grand finale will be filmed on September 15, 2024.
When is the finale expected to air?
The finale is expected to air in mid-October 2024.
Who are the top three finalists of this season?
The top three finalists are Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Karanveer Mehra.
Who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14?
The winner has not been announced yet. The grand finale, where the winner will be revealed, is scheduled for mid-October 2024.