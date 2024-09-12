Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners List: All-Season

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on Colors TV on July 27, 2024. With the subtitle "Darr Ki Nayi Kahaaniyaan In Romania," this season is set in Bucharest, Romania. It features 12 celebrities taking on daring challenges that test their limits. The show promises high-octane stunts and dramatic moments across 14 episodes. As the contestants face their fears in breathtaking locations, viewers can expect an exciting mix of adventure and suspense.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 Contestants List

The contestants for this season include:

Abhishek Kumar

Gashmeer Mahajani

Karan Veer Mehra

Krishna Shroff

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Niyati Fatnani

Shalin Bhanot

Sumona Chakravarti

Shilpa Shinde

Aashish Mehrotra

Aditi Sharma

Asim Riaz

Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners List and Runner-up List: All-Season

Here is the list of winners and runner-ups from all seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi: