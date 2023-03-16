Kiara Advani Upcoming movies in 2023 & 2024: Movie name, Release Date, Budget, etc

With her first foray into the world of acting in 2014, Kiara Advani's debut in the social comedy 'Fugly' was met with little fanfare. However, she has since climbed the ranks to become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry, with numerous filmmakers vying for her talents. It was her second film, the 2016 blockbuster 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story,' in which she portrayed the titular character's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, that truly catapulted her to fame.

Despite a slight misstep with her third film, 'Machine,' directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan and deemed a commercial failure in 2017, Kiara bounced back two years later with two consecutive box office hits - 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newwz' in 2019. Her performance in the latter was highly praised by critics. She further solidified her place in the industry with her appearance in the 2021 digital blockbuster 'Shershaah,' as well as with back-to-back commercial successes with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in 2022. With a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, Kiara Advani's star is certainly on the rise.