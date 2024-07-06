Kill Movie Review

NSG commando Amrit Rathod (Lakshya) and his girlfriend Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) embark on a train journey to Delhi that quickly turns perilous. Their trip takes a dire twist when a gang of dacoits, led by the ruthless Fani (Raghav Juyal), hijack the train. With around 40 bandits launching a violent assault on the passengers, chaos ensues. The tragic and brutal killing of an innocent triggers Amrit's fury, pushing him to unleash his formidable skills in a relentless fight for survival and justice.

Review of kill

'Kill': An Intense, Relentless Ride Through Violence and Vengeance

In terms of relentless graphic violence, 'Kill' comes across as a homage to John Wick while acting as a spiritual successor to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal,' thankfully sans the blatant misogyny. However, what it could have borrowed from 'Animal' is the outstanding background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Although both films share a vengeance-driven plot, 'Kill' does exhibit a semblance of a moral compass.

Moral Quandaries and Brutal Combat

After witnessing Amrit's unhinged rage, the psychotic antagonist Fani taunts him, saying, "Tum rakshak nahi raakshas ho" (You are not a protector but a demon). Beyond this poignant line, the film's writing and character development could have delved deeper, compelling viewers to question morality, principles, and humanity. Instead, the storytelling focuses almost exclusively on brutal combat scenes for nearly two hours. These scenes, though intense and occasionally engaging, can become somewhat tiring over time.

Innovative Treatment and Genre Exploration

The film breaks new ground in its treatment. While the theme of a train journey turning into a nightmare has been explored by South Korean and American films like 'Train to Busan' and 'Bullet Train,' it’s refreshing to see Hindi cinema attempting this genre with a sincere effort. Set entirely within the confined spaces of a moving train, the narrative maintains, if not heightens, the intensity of the gruesome fights. The relentless pace leaves little room for breathers, which works in its favor. However, the action, despite being well-choreographed and not for the faint-hearted, can become monotonous as the story and characters lack emotional depth. Unlike films like 'Ghajini,' which projected its trauma onto the audience, 'Kill' shocks and horrifies but does not move you with its extreme gore, bloodshed, and heartache.

Standout Performances and Direction

From a mild-mannered soldier to a murderous maniac, Lakshya transforms from an NSG commando to an unhinged assassin who doesn’t know where to stop. Lakshya delivers a ruthless yet humane performance, making an effective screen debut in this action thriller. However, it is Raghav Juyal who shines the most in his eccentric character. This role is by far his toughest, and he manages to leave a lasting impression.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat goes all out to do justice to the genre. There’s not a single dull moment, even when the action becomes repetitive. The director uses violence as a language, and the glorification of violence is evident. However, this is a staple of action thrillers and not a flaw per se. For action lovers, 'Kill' is a gore fest where you might even find beauty in the bloodshed if that’s your preference. Despite the extreme violence, the most shocking scene is a romantic one where Amrit proposes to Tulika in a train toilet.

Potential and Shortcomings

'Kill' had the perfect setting to cash in on claustrophobic horror. While it makes you squirm with its intended violence, it never reaches the crescendo where fear grips you, which would have been its true victory. Nevertheless, it remains a bold and intense film that pushes the boundaries of the genre.

Cast of Kill

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Writers: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Ayesha Syed

Stars: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Nightmarish Visions and True Reactions

In a sequence that is nightmarish in both conception and execution, characters are forced to navigate through a veritable curtain of corpses, bodies strung from hand straps. The reactions to this ghastly trek feel more genuine than Amrit’s anguish over Tulika, adding a visceral layer to the film's dark atmosphere.

Lakshya: The Indomitable Action Hero

Lakshya emerges as an effective action hero, miraculously surviving all manner of assaults. His portrayal brings a blend of resilience and determination, making his character a compelling centerpiece amid chaos. Despite the relentless violence, Lakshya's performance provides a steady anchor, drawing the audience into his harrowing journey.

Raghav Juyal: The Standout Adversary

Raghav Juyal is undoubtedly the film's prize-winning ticket. His portrayal of Fani as a formidable adversary is both captivating and terrifying. Juyal superbly balances Fani's theatrical declarations in carnage with a chilling presence that never slips into caricature. His performance elevates the film, making every confrontation with Amrit a thrilling spectacle.