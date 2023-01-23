KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Are Officially Married Now

It's a joyous occasion for the Shetty's as actor Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul are now a married couple.

The couple tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday.

KL Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani. While, bride Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. She kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup.

For the wedding, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty and her brother Ahan Shetty looked dapper in traditional outfits. Suniel Shetty donned a traditional solid light pale brown coloured Dhoti layered with a long men's necklace. Ahan, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani.

Suniel and Ahan greeting media persons expressed happiness and announced the news by distributing sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside their Khandala farmhouse where the wedding festivities took place.

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a few years before they decided to tie the knot on Monday. The actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.